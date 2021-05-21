8 Delicious Vegetarian and Vegan Restaurants to Try in Portland

Brooke Lark / Unsplash

A 2019 WalletHub study declared Portland the best city in the United States for vegetarians and vegans! Happy Cow lists 273 veggie restaurants in the city. What else would you need? Maybe a guide on which restaurants to try, to make the best of your gastronomical adventures in the city. That’s why we made this list, with our favorite 8 vegetarian and vegan restaurants in Portland.

Farm Spirit

This must-visit restaurant on Belmont Street lives by these believes: “Food is medicine. Eliminate waste. Support local agriculture. From the fields, farms, and forests of Cascadia”. You can taste the result of this attitude in every bite. The food is fresh, healthy, and delicious.

If you warn them in advance, you can also have gluten-free options.

You can visit the restaurant’s website here.

Vertical Diner

Opened 2019, this is a sister restaurant to the one in Salt Lake City.

The diner serves breakfast all day long, and the menu includes quality comfort food, such as burritos, biscuits n gravy, burgers, fries, or the vertical rueben — all vegan, of course.

The alcoholic drinks selection includes beer, cider, and wine.

Check out the whole menu here.

Aviv

This restaurant has two locations in the city, one in the old town, the other in the Vernon district.

The menu draws inspiration from Israeli cuisine and serves dishes like hummus, falafel, shakshouka, cashew cheese, and non-dairy feta.

Besides, you can buy some of the delicious products they have to offer on their market.

You can see the menu and learn more about Aviv here.

Blossoming Lotus

Blossoming Lotus has been offering high-quality food to its customers since it first opened its doors 20 years ago, on the island of Kauai. Since 2009, it is present in Portland, at Yoga Pearl, it continues its mission to “feed and nourish people with the best of a plant-based menu — featuring the highest quality ingredients available, creatively crafted and made with love”.

100% plant based, mostly organic, and fresh from the local farms, Blossoming Lotus offers a world fusion cuisine, paired with a selection of the best wines from the restaurant’s wine bar.

More information about the restaurante can be found here.

Epif

This vegan bar and restaurant is inspired by the Andes Region of South America. Owned by Nicolle and Pepe, who comes from Chile, Epif takes traditionally meat-centric South American dishes and makes them 100% vegan, with many gluten free, nut free, soy free, and sugar free options.

The menu includes the typical empanadas and dishes such as polenta and stuffed peppers. The alcoholic drinks offer is also interesting, ranging from wine to beer and cocktails, many of which include pisco, a brandy traditionally produced in Chile and Peru.

The website of Epif can be found here.

Homegrown Smoker

Specialized in vegan barbecue and American comfort food, Homegrown Smoker started as a food truck until it moved to a more permanent space, now at 8638 N Lombard St.

The menu has everything you need to satisfy your cravings for a proper BBQ, including interesting combo plates, that allow you to try a bit of everything.

You can check the menu and order online here.

Ichiza Kitchen & Tea House

This restaurant in NE Killingsworth, offers vegan pan-Asian cuisine including Dim Sum and rare Oolong teas, all 100% plant based. The atmosphere of the place is pleasent, contributing to an overall great experience — you can’t go wrong by chosing Ichiza Kitchen for your next dine out.

More information on the restaurant, including the menu, can be found here.

Supernova

This 100% vegan restaurant’s menu is inspired by the owners favorite foods. The menu includes mac and cheesen, sandwiches, burritos and salads. And, of course, delicious desserts to top it all off.

You can eat at the restaurant or order online here.