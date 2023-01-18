ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

TALL SHIPS ARE COMING! APRIL 13-16, 2023 | Galveston Island

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BQBgN_0kIkf0TH00
Photo byGALVESTON HISTORICAL SOCIETY

TALL SHIPS® GALVESTON

TALL SHIPS® GALVESTON RETURNS APRL 13-16, 2023

The 2023 Tall Ships® Galveston festival hosts tours of participating ships, numerous special events, sail-away excursions, music, food, and fun in a family-friendly format. Galveston Island serves as one of three ports for the TALL SHIPS CHALLENGE® Gulf Coast 2023 Series, which features a fleet of ships traveling across the Gulf of Mexico as they visit other participating cities.

FOLLOW THIS LINK AND FIND OUT MORE>>>https://www.bayareaentertainer.com/diningentertainment/tall-ships-are-coming-april-13-16-2023-galveston-island

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3whaap_0kIkf0TH00
Photo byJIMMY GRAVES

