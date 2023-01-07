California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino Resorts
California is a diverse and vibrant state with a rich culinary scene. From lavish country club buffets to all-you-can-eat casino resort spreads, there are many great places to enjoy a buffet in the Golden State. In this article, we'll highlight some of the most highly-rated buffets in California, including Old Ranch Country Club, The Buffet at Thunder Valley Casino Resort, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, The Buffet at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, and The Buffet at Pechanga Resort Casino. Each of these locations offers a unique dining experience with a wide variety of dishes to choose from.
There are many great places for buffets in California, but some of the most highly-rated ones include:
- Old Ranch Country Club in Seal Beach, CA - This country club is known for its lavish Sunday buffet, which features a wide variety of dishes including prime rib, seafood, and omelettes made to order.
- The Buffet at Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln, CA - This casino resort boasts a wide selection of dishes at its all-you-can-eat buffet, including seafood, Asian cuisine, and a salad bar.
- Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar in multiple locations - This popular chain restaurant is known for its hearty, family-style buffet, which includes dishes like roast beef, mashed potatoes, and mac and cheese.
- The Buffet at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa in Rancho Mirage, CA - This casino resort's buffet features a mix of international cuisines, including Italian, Chinese, Mexican, and American fare.
- The Buffet at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, CA - This casino resort's buffet is known for its seafood offerings, including shrimp, oysters, and crab legs, as well as a variety of other dishes.
