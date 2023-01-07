California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino Resorts

A STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE? This gorgeous gateau generally takes around 20 to 25 minutes to bake, depending on the number of layers or any offbeat ingredients you incorporate. A strawberry tart takes about the same amount of time, though if you go with a graham cracker crust, you might want to need to let it sit a bit longer. And strawberry ice cream? That's going to need to stay in the freezer for a good long while to truly gel. But whipping up the perfect strawberry festival, one that includes games, a carnival, contests, and all sorts of succulent treats to try, isn't quite as simple as popping a pan in the oven; there is plenty to ponder before announcing the dates and details. And after a three-year hiatus, starting in 2020, one of the best-known strawberry festivals is finally ready for serving again, and in a whole new location, too.

OXNARD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO