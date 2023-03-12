Women's boxing divisional rankings: Evelin Bermudez regain titles at 108 pounds; a new No. 1 at heavyweight

Evelin Bermudez got her belts back. The former IBF and WBO junior flyweight champion regained both world titles after defeating Tania Enriquez by unanimous decision on Friday night, 97-93, 96-94, 97-93. With the win, Bermudez (18-1-1, 6 KO) rebounded from her first career loss to Yokasta Valle last year and remained at No. 2 in ESPN's junior flyweight rankings. It's the first loss for Enriquez (20-1, 9 KO), who remains ESPN's No. 5 junior flyweight.

This could set up two interesting fights for Bermudez -- either an undisputed title fight against WBA and WBC titleholder Jessica Nery Plata or a fight against Kim Clavel, who lost to Nery Plata in a unification fight in January. Yesica Yolanda Bopp would also be an interesting opponent as the former longtime WBA champion in the division before losing to Nery Plata.

Enriquez, only 26, should get another shot down the line, too.

At heavyweight, Lani Daniels (7-2-2) beat Sequita Hemingway (1-3) by unanimous decision. The win moved Daniels up to ESPN's No. 1 heavyweight because Hanna Gabriels has not fought since 2021. Both Gabriels and Danielle Perkins, who had been ESPN's No. 2 fighter in the division, have been removed for inactivity.

Hannah Rankin (13-6, 3 KO), in her first fight since losing her WBA junior middleweight title to Terri Harper last year, beat Logan Holler (9-3-1, 3 KO) on points. Holler has now lost her last three fights. Rankin, once ranked in the division by ESPN, is close to that standing once again.

Also over the weekend, in Belgium, Femke Hermans (15-4, 6 KO), who had been ranked before by ESPN, stopped Katarina Vistica (3-25, 1 KO) in the fifth round of a fight that really had little business happening from a record standpoint.

Welterweight prospect Lauren Price (3-0, 1 KO) beat Naomi Mannes (6-2, 4 KO) by unanimous decision (80-72 three times) in France and in Philadelphia at welterweight, American Olympian Oshae Jones (2-0) beat Dahianna Santana (40-15, 16 KO) by unanimous decision.

Another interesting prospect, featherweight Sarah Liegmann (7-0, 2 KO) knocked out Diana Kulinova (4-6, 2 KO) in the second round in Germany and at lightweight, Rhiannon Dixon (8-0, 1 KO) got the first stoppage of her career with a sixth-round TKO of Vicky Wilkinson (5-1-1). Dixon is putting herself in position for bigger fights in the future.

This Thursday, Jessica Camara (10-3, 2 KO), ESPN's No. 4 junior welterweight, takes on Karla Ramos Zamora (9-9-1, 2 KO) on the undercard of the Jean Pascal vs. Michael Eifert IBF light heavyweight eliminator at Place Bell in Laval, Canada.

Rankings will be updated every Tuesday. They'll be based on recent bouts, head-to-head competition and the quality of opponent. As with almost everything, until fighters square off against one another, there is a layer of subjectivity to it. Fighters who haven't fought in 18 months and don't have a fight scheduled will be removed from the rankings until they fight again.

For a list of the current champions in all weight classes, click here . For women's P4P rankings, click here .

175+ POUNDS

1. Lani Daniels Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 7-2-2, 0 KOs

Last: W (UD8) Sequita Hemingway, March 10

Next: May 27 vs. Alrie Meleisea

2. Alrie Meleisea Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 6-1-1, 0 KOs

Last: W (UD8) Sequita Hemingway, Dec. 9

Next: May 27 vs. Lani Daniels

3. Oxandia Castillo Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 19-3-3, 15 KOs

Last: W (UD4) Mery Caba Rancier, March 19, 2022

Next: TBA

4. Angie Paola Rocha Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 14-3-3, 7 KOs

Last: W (TKO1) Paola Esther Herrera, Feb. 24

Next: TBA

5. Bolatito Oluwole Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 6-0, 3 KO

Last: W (UD4) Abiola Olawale, March 5

Next: TBA

Editor's note: Hanna Gabriels and Danielle Perkins have been removed for inactivity.

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT (Up to 168 pounds)

1. Franchon Crews Dezurn Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 8-1, 2 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Elin Cederroos, April 30

Next: TBA

2. Shadasia Green Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 12-0, 10 KOs

Last: W (TKO6) Elin Cederroos, Feb. 4

Next: TBA

3. Christina Hammer Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 28-1, 13 KOs

Last: W (UD8) Luiza Davydova, May 7

Next: TBA

4. Angelica Lopez Flores Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 13-1, 7 KOs

Last: L (TKO1) Shadasia Green, Jan. 15, 2021

Next: TBA

5. Elin Cederroos Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 8-1, 4 KOs

Last: L (TKO6) Shadasia Green, Feb. 4

Next: TBA

MIDDLEWEIGHT (Up to 160 pounds)

1. Claressa Shields Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 13-0, 2 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Savannah Marshall, Oct. 15

Next: TBA

2. Savannah Marshall Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 12-1, 10 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Claressa Shields, Oct. 15

Next: TBA

3. Maricela Cornejo Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 15-5, 5 KOs

Last: W (UD8) Simone Aparecida da Silva, March 25, 2022

Next: TBA

4. Ema Kozin Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 22-1-1, 12 KOs

Last: W (TKO7) Szilvia Szabados, June 4

Next: TBA

5. Raquel Miller Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 12-0, 5 KOs

Last: W (TKO1) Sheila Cunha, Sept. 8

Next: TBA

JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHT (Up to 154 pounds)

1. Natasha Jonas Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 13-2-1, 8 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Marie-Eve Dicaire, Nov. 12

Next: TBA

2. Terri Harper Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 13-1-1, 6 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Hannah Ranking, Sept. 24

Next: May 20 vs. Cecilia Braekhus

3. Marie-Eve Dicaire Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 18-2, 1 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Natasha Jonas, Nov. 12

Next: TBA

4. Cecilia Braekhus Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 37-2, 9 KOs

Last: W (UD6) Marisa Joana Portillo, Dec. 17

Next: May 20 vs. Terri Harper

5. Patricia Berghult Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 15-1, 3 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Natasha Jonas, Sept. 3

Next: TBA

WELTERWEIGHT (Up to 147 pounds)

1. Jessica McCaskill Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 12-3, 5 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Chantelle Cameron, Nov. 5

Next: TBA

2. Layla McCarter Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 45-13-5, 11 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Halanna dos Santos, March 25, 2022

Next: TBA

3. Summer Lynn Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 7-0, 3 KOs

Last: W (UD6) Jaica Pavilus, April 2

Next: TBA

4. Ivana Habazin Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 21-4, 7 KOs

Last: W (UD8) Diana Prazak, Oct. 22

Next: TBA

5. Marie Pier Houle Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 8-0-1, 2 KOs

Last: W (UD8) Marisol Moreno, Jan. 13

Next: April 22 vs. Sandy Ryan

JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHT (Up to 140 pounds)

1. Chantelle Cameron Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 17-0, 8 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Jessica McCaskill, Nov. 5

Next: May 20 vs. Katie Taylor

2. Jessica McCaskill Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 12-3, 5 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Chantelle Cameron, Nov. 5

Next: TBA

3. Kali Reis Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 19-7-1, 5 KOs

Last: W (SD10) Jessica Camara, Nov. 19, 2021

Next: TBA

4. Jessica Camara Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 10-3, 2 KOs

Last: W (KO1) Josefina Vega, Sept. 17

Next: March 16 vs. Karla Ramos Zamora

5. Sandy Ryan Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 5-1, 2 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Anahi Ester Sanchez, Nov. 26

Next: April 22 vs. Marie-Pier Houle

LIGHTWEIGHT (Up to 135 pounds)

1. Katie Taylor Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 22-0, 6 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Karen Elizabeth Carabajal, Oct. 29

Next: May 20 vs. Chantelle Cameron

2. Amanda Serrano Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 44-2-1, 30 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Erika Cruz, Feb. 4

Next: TBA

3. Estelle Yoka Mossely Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 11-0, 1 KO

Last: W (UD10) Anisha Basheel, Feb. 17

Next: TBA

4. Delfine Persoon Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 47-3-1NC, 19 KOs

Last: NC (No contest) Ikram Kerwat, Nov. 13

Next: TBA

5. Yanina del Carmen Lescano Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 12-2, 3 KO

Last: W (UD10) Lizbeth Crespo, Oct, 14

Next: TBA

JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHT (Up to 130 pounds)

1. Alycia Baumgardner Previous ranking: 2

Record: 14-1, 7 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Elhem Mekhaled, Feb. 4

Next: TBA

2. Mikaela Mayer Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 17-1, 5 KOs

Last: L (SD10) Alycia Baumgardner, Oct. 15

Next: April 15 vs. Christina Linardatou

3. Maiva Hamadouche Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 22-2, 18 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Mikaela Mayer, Nov. 5, 2021

Next: TBA

4. Delfine Persoon Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 47-3-1NC, 19 KOs

Last: NC (No contest) Ikram Kerwat, Nov. 13

Next: TBA

5. Elhem Mekhaled Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 15-2, 3 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Alycia Baumgardner, Feb. 4

Next: TBA

FEATHERWEIGHT (Up to 126 pounds)

1. Amanda Serrano Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 44-2-1, 30 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Erika Cruz, Feb. 4

Next: TBA

2. Erika Cruz Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 15-2, 3 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Amanda Serrano,Feb. 4

Next: TBA

3. Sarah Mahfoud Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 12-1, 3 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Lara Ochmann, March 4

Next: TBA

4. Brenda Karen Carabajal Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 18-5-1, 9 KOs

Last: W (MD10) Debora Anahi Dionicius, May 13

Next: TBA

5. Raven Chapman Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 5-0, 2 KOs

Last: W (UD6) Fatuma Yazidu, Nov. 12

Next: TBA

JUNIOR FEATHERWEIGHT (Up to 122 pounds)

1. Yamileth Mercado Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 20-3, 5 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Mariana Juarez, Oct 29

Next: TBA

2. Segolene Lefebvre Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 16-0, 1 KO

Last: W (UD10) Melania Sorroche, May 7

Next: TBA

3. Mayerlin Rivas Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 17-4-2, 11 KOs

Last: W (TKO3) Karina Fernandez, June 10

Next: TBA

4. Cherneka Johnson Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 15-1, 6 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Susie Ramadan, Oct. 15

Next: TBA

5. Ellie Scotney Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 6-0, 0 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Mary Romero, Oct. 29

Next: TBA

Dina Thorslund, Daniela Bermudez and Yazmin Rivas have been removed due to inactivity in the division.

BANTAMWEIGHT (Up to 118 pounds)

1. Dina Thorslund Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 19-0, 8 KOs

Last: W (TKO8) Debora Anahi Lopez, Feb. 25

Next: TBA

2. Yuliahn Luna Avila Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 24-3-1, 4 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Jessica Gonzalez, June 17

Next: TBA

3. Ebanie Bridges Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 9-1, 4 KOs

Last: W (TKO8) Shannon O'Connell, Dec. 10

Next: TBA

4. Nina Hughes Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 5-0, 2 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Jamie Mitchell, Nov. 26

Next: TBA

5. Diana Laura Fernandez Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 26-4-1, 4 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Gabriela Bouvier, Aug. 27

Next: TBA

JUNIOR BANTAMWEIGHT (Up to 115 pounds)

1. Diana Laura Fernandez Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 26-4-1, 4 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Gabriela Bouvier, Aug. 27

Next: TBA

2. Asley Gonzalez Macias Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 15-2, 7 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Lourdes Juarez, Oct. 1

Next: TBA

3. Micaela Lujan Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 11-1-1, 3 KOs

Last: W (MD10) Irma Garcia, Aug. 20

Next: TBA

4. Clara Lescurat Previous ranking: N. 5

Record: 8-0, 3 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Naylea Gil Sanabia, Oct. 28

Next: TBA

5. Lourdes Juarez Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 34-3, 4 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Asley Gonzalez Macias, Oct. 1

Next: TBA

Note: Guadalupe Martinez Guzman has been removed for inactivity in the division.

FLYWEIGHT (Up to 112 pounds)

1. Marlen Esparza Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 13-1, 1 KO

Last: W (UD10) Eva Guzman, Aug. 6

Next: TBA

2. Arely Mucino Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 32-3-2, 11 KOs

Last: W (SD10) Leonela Paola Yudica, Oct. 29

Next: TBA

3. Gabriela Celeste Alaniz Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 14-0, 6 KOs

Last: W (TKO9) Debora Rengifo, Sept. 24

Next: TBA

4. Ibeth Zamora Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 33-7, 12 KOs

Last: W (TKO4) Jessica Martinez Castillo, Oct. 29

Next: TBA

5. Gabriela Fundora Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 10-0, 4 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Tania Garcia, Feb. 23

Next: TBA

JUNIOR FLYWEIGHT (Up to 108 pounds)

1. Jessica Nery Plata Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 29-2, 3 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Kim Clavel, Jan. 13

Next: TBA

2. Evelin Bermudez Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 18-0-1, 6 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Tania Enriquez, March 10

Next: TBA

3. Kim Clavel Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 16-1, 3 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Jessica Nery Plata, Jan. 13

Next: TBA

4. Anabel Ortiz Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 33-5, 4 KOs

Last: W (UD8) Maria Micheo Santizo, Oct. 20

Next: TBA

5. Tania Enriquez Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 20-1, 9 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Evelin Bermudez, March 10

Next: TBA

Note: Seniesa Estrada has been removed for inactivity in the division. Yakasta Valle vacated her IBF and WBO titles to compete at strawweight and was removed from junior flyweight.

STRAWWEIGHT (Up to 105 pounds)

1. Seniesa Estrada Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 23-0, 9 KOs

Last: W (UD10) Jazmin Gala Villarino, Nov. 12

Next: March 25 vs. Tina Rupprecht

2. Yokasta Valle Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 27-2, 9 KOs

Last: W (MD10) Evelin Bermudez, Nov. 26

Next: TBA

3. Tina Rupprecht Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 12-0-1, 3 KOs

Last: W (SD10) Rocio Gaspar, Dec. 10

Next: March 25 vs. Seniesa Estrada

4. Sarah Bormann Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 15-0, 7 KO

Last: W (UD10) Elizabeth Lopez Corzo, Sept. 24

Next: TBA

5. Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 5-1, 1 KOs

Last: L (UD10) Yokasta Valle, Sept. 8

Next: TBA

ATOMWEIGHT (Up to 102 pounds)

1. Monserrat Alarcon Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 18-4-2, 0 KO

Last: W (UD10) Brenda Balderas Martiinez, Sept. 30

Next: TBA

2. Mika Iwakawa Previous ranking: N/R

Record: 12-6-1, 4 KO

Last: W (TKO3) Ploypailin Palatsrichuai, Feb. 26

Next: TBA

3. Fabiana Bytyqi Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 19-0-2, 5 KO

Last: D (SD10) Elizabeth Lopez Corzo, Jul. 29

Next: TBA

4. Ayaka Miyao Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 25-10-2, 6 KO

Last: L (UD10) Mika Iwakawa, Sept. 1

Next: TBA

5. Eri Matsuda Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 5-1-1, 1 KO

Last: W (UD10) Kaori Nagai, Sept. 1

Next: TBA