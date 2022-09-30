ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Oak, FL

Live Oak, September 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 5 days ago

The Madison County HS volleyball team will have a game with Suwannee High School on September 30, 2022, 12:00:00.

Madison County HS
Suwannee High School
September 30, 2022
12:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

Related
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes schools enforce clear bag policy for home football games

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Schools is implementing a clear bag policy for all home football games, effective immediately. Lowndes County Schools is implementing a clear bag policy for all home football games, effective October 3, 2022, to ensure an orderly and safe environment for our team, participants, and fans.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
ecbpublishing.com

Casa Bianca M.B. Church to host Highland visitors

Pastor Tobbie Berrian III and the congregation of Casa Bianca Missionary Baptist Church will be welcoming visitors from the Highland Descendants Council of Charlottesville, Va., for a historic meeting on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9. The Council's trip, sponsored by the Caplin Foundation, will bring together two groups of people, and two church congregations, whose linked history goes back across time and territory to at least the early 1820s. The public is invited to join in the special opportunity to learn about this part of Jefferson County's history. Events across the weekend will include presentations of historic research, sharing of oral histories, a tour of related sites in Jefferson County and a special worship service, all of which will be documented on film.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Wakulla County drag racer wins big in Alabama

Sammy Radabaugh competed Friday, Sept. 16, in JJ’s arm drop at the Holiday Raceway in Woodstock, Alabama. He managed a big win in the small tire race against JJ Da Boss’s team. The crew and other community supporters are proud of the hard work and dedication he puts into racing. Maintaining a respectful attitude in the drag-racing community, Radabaugh has captured the attention of JJ Da Boss. Radabaugh also appreciates his family’s ongoing support.
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Madison County, FL
City
Suwannee, FL
Madison County, FL
Education
Madison County, FL
Sports
City
Live Oak, FL
City
Madison, FL
floridagators.com

Former UF Football Player, Entrepreneur Ricketts Makes Significant Contribution to GatorMade

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Mike Ricketts was like many of his teammates when he first arrived on UF's campus in the late 1970s. He was talented and strong, a celebrated prep football standout at Valley Forge Military Academy in Pennsylvania. He left Valley Forge as the school's all-time leading rusher with more than 4,000 career yards, ranked among the all-time Pennsylvania state leaders with then-NFL veterans Matt Suhey and Jimmy Cefalo.
GAINESVILLE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Get ready for the Nolettes

Imagine: It’s game day and the stands are filled in Doak Cambell Stadium. Florida State University has a third down when suddenly the Marching Chiefs begin playing and 20 females in sparkling uniforms stand up and begin dancing excitedly. Starting next football season, FSU fans can expect this sort...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Record-breaking crowds for Gators football home games prompt stadium safety concerns

On Sept. 3, 90,799 fans flocked to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for the kickoff to the Florida Gators football season. The record number totaled more than 2,200 over capacity. No seat was empty for the sold-out game, contributing to the jovial roar of the stadium as Florida upset the Utah Utes. Beyond the excitement of football’s return to the Swamp were football fans worried about their safety in the overcrowded stadium.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee heart rhythm disorder specialist talks Watt diagnosis

Chabad House FSU Rabbi focused on ‘brighter future’ five months after massive fire. Chabad House FSU Rabbi focused on ‘brighter future’ five months after massive fire. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the dry and warmer forecast. Rob's Tropical Thoughts - Tuesday, Oct. 4.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Girls Volleyball#Highschoolsports#Sports#Suwannee High School
WCJB

Former UF student sells his collection of vintage gator items

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Joshua “Dave” Rittenour is the owner of “Dave’s Freshly Used.”. He said he has the worlds largest collection of vintage UF apparel and memorabilia with items from the 80′s, 90′s and even 1920′s. “The 80 and 90′s stuff which...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Lake City Police are searching for 16-year-old boy

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officials are looking for a missing person. Maurice Rossin, 16, was last seen in the area of Haygood Loop. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black sweatshirt. He is about six-foot-one in height and weighs about 200 pounds. If...
LAKE CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City to host craft beer, wine festival

The Lake City–Columbia County Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Gateway City Craft Beer & Wine Festival on Oct. 22 at Darby Pavillion. Besides the beer and wine, the event will feature food trucks and live music. Both general admission and early admission tickets from $30 for general admission and $50 for VIP admission. Tickets are available online at gatewaybeerfest.com.
LAKE CITY, FL
WALB 10

Shooting in Valdosta leaves 1 injured

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One person has been hospitalized after being shot early Tuesday morning in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Around 12:51 a.m., VPD officers responded to the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive after a 38-year-old was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
VALDOSTA, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Is Tallahassee losing its appeal for students?

Tallahassee has witnessed significant upheaval in 2022, prompting some to wonder if the city has lost its appeal. There has been an increase in shootings near FAMU and FSU, popular clubs and restaurants have closed, and FAMU, has been portrayed poorly in the media on several occasions. There was a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wuft.org

Thousands of fans missed Sunday’s Gator football game

Children play a pickup game of touch football by the merchandise shop. Hot dogs and hamburgers sizzle on the grill. Ice cold beer chills in freezing coolers. The sound of the marching band practicing near Century Tower hums in the background. It seems like a regular Gator football game day – except for one major difference.
GAINESVILLE, FL
wtxl.com

Homeless veteran gets a second chance at life

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After a friendship started by chance, a life was changed forever. “I didn’t get to know him very well until I met him after he was attacked behind the building and a friendship sort of grew out of that circumstance,” says Thomas Bacot.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
