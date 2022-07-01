Centric Bank Promotes Berwyn Native to New Position of Commercial Revenue Officer

Christopher Bickel. Image via Centric Bank.

Centric Bank has promoted Christopher Bickel, Senior Vice President, Market Leader Main Line, to the new position of Commercial Revenue Officer. Expanding on his Market Leader responsibilities, Bickel will drive revenue for the bank and oversee the Cash Management department.

In this enhanced role, Bickel will deliver a new level of cash management support in the seven financial centers and three loan production offices across Centric Bank’s market areas in central Pennsylvania and suburban Philadelphia, as well as focus on other areas related to fee income in the commercial suite of products.

“Instrumental in growing suburban Philadelphia’s loan portfolio to 53 percent of Centric Bank’s entire portfolio, Chris has been a strong leader and a top-producing lender since joining the team in 2016, and I’m pleased to promote him to this brand-new position at the bank,” said Patricia Husic, CEO of Centric Bank. “Dedicated to our mission of Financing a Brighter Future, Chris is an ambassador for our Centric Bank Way relationship banking services in this region rich with entrepreneurs, healthcare professionals, commercial real estate owners, and business builders. His understanding of the challenges and solutions for business owners is helping an entire generation start and grow businesses.”

“In my added role of Commercial Revenue Officer, I’m assessing opportunities to expand Centric’s services as we continue to grow the bank’s loan portfolio,” said Bickel. “We will focus on increasing the bank’s commercial fee income using the SBA, SWAPs, Account Analysis Income, Merchant Revenue, and other resources.”

With deep roots in Chester County, Bickel was born and raised in Berwyn and is a graduate of Syracuse University, where he won two national championships with the lacrosse team. He began his banking career with Commerce of New Jersey and brings nearly 20 years of experience in the banking industry specializing in commercial lending, commercial real estate, and new business development.

Passionate about youth athletics and the benefits of team sports, Bickel coaches lacrosse for Team Ten Harrisburg and CD Rams Youth Lacrosse. He also volunteers with the Central Dauphin High School team.