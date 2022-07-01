ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwyn, PA

Centric Bank Promotes Berwyn Native to New Position of Commercial Revenue Officer

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q16TN_0gRyVHg400
Christopher Bickel.Image via Centric Bank.

Centric Bank has promoted Christopher Bickel, Senior Vice President, Market Leader Main Line, to the new position of Commercial Revenue Officer. Expanding on his Market Leader responsibilities, Bickel will drive revenue for the bank and oversee the Cash Management department.

In this enhanced role, Bickel will deliver a new level of cash management support in the seven financial centers and three loan production offices across Centric Bank’s market areas in central Pennsylvania and suburban Philadelphia, as well as focus on other areas related to fee income in the commercial suite of products.  

“Instrumental in growing suburban Philadelphia’s loan portfolio to 53 percent of Centric Bank’s entire portfolio, Chris has been a strong leader and a top-producing lender since joining the team in 2016, and I’m pleased to promote him to this brand-new position at the bank,” said Patricia Husic, CEO of Centric Bank. “Dedicated to our mission of Financing a Brighter Future, Chris is an ambassador for our Centric Bank Way relationship banking services in this region rich with entrepreneurs, healthcare professionals, commercial real estate owners, and business builders. His understanding of the challenges and solutions for business owners is helping an entire generation start and grow businesses.” 

“In my added role of Commercial Revenue Officer, I’m assessing opportunities to expand Centric’s services as we continue to grow the bank’s loan portfolio,” said Bickel. “We will focus on increasing the bank’s commercial fee income using the SBA, SWAPs, Account Analysis Income, Merchant Revenue, and other resources.” 

With deep roots in Chester County, Bickel was born and raised in Berwyn and is a graduate of Syracuse University, where he won two national championships with the lacrosse team. He began his banking career with Commerce of New Jersey and brings nearly 20 years of experience in the banking industry specializing in commercial lending, commercial real estate, and new business development. 

Passionate about youth athletics and the benefits of team sports, Bickel coaches lacrosse for Team Ten Harrisburg and CD Rams Youth Lacrosse. He also volunteers with the Central Dauphin High School team.

Learn more about Centric Bank.

Image via Centric Bank.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Berwyn, PA
Berwyn, PA
Business
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
VISTA.Today

‘Taking a Second Look’ at What Coatesville Has to Offer: City’s Latest Development Deal Announced

Rendering of Proudfoot Capital's proposed construction in Coatesville. The latest deal in a string of development projects underway in the City of Coatesville has been announced. Located on the corner of Third Avenue and Lincoln Highway, one of the city’s most prized locations was acquired by Proudfoot Capital from the Coatesville Redevelopment Authority (RDA).
COATESVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

Exton-Based Evolution Energy Partners Rebrands to Better Illustrate Its Comprehensive Suite of Services

Evolution Energy Partners — a full-service energy management, engineering, and consulting firm based in Exton — has announced its official rebranding to Evolution Sustainability Group. Over its many years in operation, award-winning Evolution has continuously grown its expertise and expanded its services to comprehensively meet its customers’ needs...
EXTON, PA
VISTA.Today

West Chester-Based Pharmaceutical Company Working to Land Second Crack at Approval for Skin Disorder Drug

West Chester-based Verrica Pharmaceuticals has moved closer to getting a second chance at approval for its skin disorder drug, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The dermatology therapeutics company held a “Type A” meeting with the Food and Drug Administration last month to discuss resubmission and potential approval...
WEST CHESTER, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania cities with the most expensive homes

(Stacker) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Rams#Cash Management#Centric Bank
VISTA.Today

SCORE Award Winner: NecksLevel

Each year SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties recognizes owners and entrepreneurs that have demonstrated unique vision, innovation, and achievement in support of our local economy and small business community. This year, congratulations went to the five 2022 Small Business Achievement Award winners honored June 16 at a celebratory luncheon at...
CHESTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Business
fox29.com

SEPTA announces retirement of Police Chief Thomas Nestel 'effective immediately'

PHILADELPHIA - Thomas Nestel has retired as SEPTA's Chief of Police as Philadelphia's public transportation continues to be plagued by crime and violence. "The safety and security of customers and employees is SEPTA’s top priority, and plans have been put in place to ensure continuity of operations for the Transit Police Department during this transition," SEPTA General Manager and CEO Leslie S. Richards said in an announcement Tuesday morning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hidden City Philadelphia

Preservation Group Mobilizes to Save Lynnewood Hall

The superlatives begin to feel overused, but they are the only ways to describe Lynnewood Hall in Elkins Park and its founder. At 110 rooms, it is currently the largest surviving Gilded Age mansion in the Philadelphia area. Its 268-foot enfilade–a suite of rooms aligned to create an unobstructed view from one end of its east wing to the other end of the west wing–is the longest in any residential building in the United States. The estate was built between 1897 and 1899 for Peter A. B. Widener, who owned the most Rembrandts of any private collector except Buckingham Palace.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
InsideClimate News

A Vast Refinery Site in Philadelphia Is Being Redeveloped and Called ‘The Bellwether District.’ But for Black Residents Nearby, Justice Awaits

One minute, the 3-year-old was playing tag in the grass—her braided hair bouncing with each step—while the hulking remains of a 150-year-old oil refinery loomed nearby. Then, suddenly, she couldn’t breathe. Many residents here in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia live with asthma and other chronic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Two Pottstown churches cited for violating the zoning code’s definition of ‘church,’ by offering free meals and other services

Two Montgomery County churches have been cited by the Pottstown Borough for violating the zoning code’s definition of “church,” by offering free meals, collecting and distributing essentials, hosting community food pantries, and providing mental health services. Zoning violation notices were sent to two churches on High Street,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Tourism Officials Question Whether Gun Violence Epidemic Will Impact Ability To Attract Visitors

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Following the Fourth of July shooting on the Ben Franklin Parkway, tourism officials are questioning how much the city can take before people no longer want to visit Philadelphia. “We’re not going to crawl into a shell and hide away from the United States of America,” one tourist said. “It’s a great country and we want to go see it.” Tourists at the famed Rocky Steps say they’re not frazzled by Philadelphia’s ongoing gun violence. “You can’t let a couple of bad eggs just ruin a city,” Emilio Locilento, who’s visiting from Boston, said. “I come from far away and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy