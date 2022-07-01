Deadly End to Ohio Police Chase SCDN photo archives

by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice Reporter

A deadly end to an Ohio police chase. According to a statement from the APD, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop at Thayer and E. Tallmadge Ave at 12:30 am.

They say the driver refused to pull over and that's when the police chase started down Route 8. During the chase, police reported that someone shot at them from the fleeing vehicle.

The vehicle slowed down near E. Wilbeth Rd. and Clairmont St. and the suspect jumped from the moving car and ran into a parking lot. Police say the suspect made some moves that made them think they were in danger and they opened fire, hitting the suspect.

APD sent for an ambulance and administered first aid. However, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The body was sent to the medical examiner for an autopsy and the officers placed on administrative leave.

The APD's Major Crimes Junit and the Ohio BCI will conduct the initial investigation. The Ohio Attorney General's Office will then review the case before it's presented to a grand jury. There will also be an internal investigation by the Office of Professional Standards and Accountability.