ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Deadly End To Ohio Police Chase

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uFjlK_0gRrm1FL00
Deadly End to Ohio Police ChaseSCDN photo archives

by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice Reporter

A deadly end to an Ohio police chase. According to a statement from the APD, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop at Thayer and E. Tallmadge Ave at 12:30 am.

They say the driver refused to pull over and that's when the police chase started down Route 8. During the chase, police reported that someone shot at them from the fleeing vehicle.

Inmate Charged in Overdose Death

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kd3ZQ_0gRrm1FL00
Deadly End To Ohio Police ChaseSCDN Graphics Department

The vehicle slowed down near E. Wilbeth Rd. and Clairmont St. and the suspect jumped from the moving car and ran into a parking lot. Police say the suspect made some moves that made them think they were in danger and they opened fire, hitting the suspect.

Ohioans Warned of Tainted Dog Food

APD sent for an ambulance and administered first aid. However, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The body was sent to the medical examiner for an autopsy and the officers placed on administrative leave.

2 Arrests in Deadly Ohio Shooting

The APD's Major Crimes Junit and the Ohio BCI will conduct the initial investigation. The Ohio Attorney General's Office will then review the case before it's presented to a grand jury. There will also be an internal investigation by the Office of Professional Standards and Accountability.

Comments / 46

Richard Kiene
2d ago

I'm sure his background was that of a boy scout lead life.He made his choices,he paid the consequences. No pity from me.

Reply(5)
11
Patty J.
2d ago

This is why we need our Police Officers and why I Back The Blue 🇺🇸

Reply
19
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Tallmadge, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Shooting#Police#First Aid#Graphics Department#Clairmont St#Major Crimes Junit
WANE-TV

Minivan rear-ends pickup truck in Ohio; driver dies

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A driver died Saturday after crashing his minivan into the back of a pickup truck in northwest Ohio. Around 10:24 a.m., troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on State Road 420, south of Libbey Road in Lake Township.
OHIO STATE
SCDNReports

Indiana Home Invasion Suspect Arrested

Indiana Home Invasion Suspect ArrestedSCDN photo archives. Indiana police have arrested a robbery suspect they say assaulted a homeowner and his own girlfriend last weekend. Back on Sunday morning, a homeowner on Mexico Ridge Road heard a vehicle pull up to his home. When he went into his garage he caught a man stealing his table saw. The robber tied up the homeowner and beat the man. Police sustained the victim had black eyes, bruises, and a cut that required stitches.
INDIANA STATE
SCDNReports

Florida Assault Investigation - 3 Arrests

Florida police took three men into custody after a stabbing on Wednesday evening. According to the SCSO, deputies received a report of a stabbing just after 9 pm. When they arrived at a Center Hill home, they discovered the Fire Department treating a man.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SCDNReports

North Carolina Mom Shot and Killed in Her Bedroom

North Carolina Mom Shot and Killed in Her BedroomMGN. Southern North Carolina police are investigating a fatal gunshot and attack that resulted in the death of a woman. Sunday about 4:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Rozier Homes public housing project off South Seneca Street in reference to a woman who had been attacked.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDEF

Six officers shot serving a warrant in Kentucky

ALLEN, Kentucky (WDEF) – Kentucky State Police report that one police officer remains in critical condition after what they term an ambush shooting last night. Two officers were killed, along with a K9. The shooting and standoff happened in the eastern Kentucky mountains in the small town of Allen.
ALLEN CITY, KY
WSAZ

Third officer confirmed dead from Ky. mass shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Friday night, WSAZ was getting a first look at a home where a deadly mass shooting happened less than 24 hours ago -- killing three officers and injuring four others in Allen. We found out late Friday night that Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob R. Chaffins...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
huroninsider.com

Man charged after allegedly destroying American flags outside Ohio Veteran’s Home

SANDUSKY – A man was charged twice on Wednesday night after he allegedly destroyed several American flags that were placed outside the Ohio Veteran’s Home. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, police were first called to the area for a report of a man with no shirt running kicking the flags. The report states that police found 40 flags that had been kicked at the scene.
SANDUSKY, OH
Lootpress

Michigan Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Michigan man was sentenced to three years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of heroin. According to court documents, on February 13, 2020, William Pope, also known as “Shorty,” 47, of Detroit, sold a...
BECKLEY, WV
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
163K+
Followers
6K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy