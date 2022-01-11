ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worland, WY

Take a look at these homes on the Worland market now

 5 days ago

(Worland, WY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Worland. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

962 West River Rd, Worland, 82401

4 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,788 Square Feet | Built in 1968

This homey country horse property was fully remodeled in 2017. Sitting 3.1 miles from Worland it abuts state land allowing for recreational activities right out the back door. It includes a detached garage, storage shed, small barn as well large pens for livestock. The basement has outside access out to the backyard viewing rolling hills.

1217 Pulliam, Worland, 82401

5 Beds 3 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,294 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Beautifully Maintained, Turnkey home! Gorgeous refinished original hardwood floors on main level. Newer plumbing, electrical, appliances and indoor & outdoor paint. Newer roof, windows, doors and a newer sewer line. This is a great move-in ready, large family home with 2 bedrooms and bath in the upper level, 1 bedroom and bath on the main level, and 2 more non-conforming bedrooms and additional bath in the lower level. Central air and a cozy gas fireplace insert in the living room.

909 Coburn, Worland, 82401

4 Beds 3 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,002 Square Feet | Built in 1917

This property is 2 houses on one lot. The Main house has 3 Bedrooms with a bonus room and 2 full bathrooms. The back house is one bedroom and one bathroom with alley access and plenty of room for parking. There is also a single car detached garage.

701 S 10Th, Worland, 82401

3 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,509 Square Feet | Built in 1962

One level home on huge corner lot!! This home features 2 guest bedrooms with one guest bathroom. There is also a master en-suite with walk-in closet and bathroom includes huge spa like bathtub, walk out sliding glass doors to back yard. Large eat-in kitchen that can access covered porch for entertaining. Porch has gas line so you can have a gas grill. There is a pool that could be cleaned out and made ready for use. A heat system is in the garage that could be put together to heat the water for the pool.

Worland, WY
ABOUT

With Worland News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

