Check out these Houston homes on the market

(Houston, OH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Houston. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

503 Fairview Avenue, Sidney, 45365 4 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,086 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This home has a slice of country feel & ambiance on a city lot & is located near the intersection of Campbell & 4th Ave within a stone's throw of thousands of jobs, multiple employers in multiple job sectors (manufacturing, education, healthcare, accounting), the Shelby County Fairgrounds, & 3 schools. Kids could walk to school at any age K-12. Adults could go home for lunch during the work day. This 2 story home with a spacious, detached 2 car garage rests on a no outlet street with few homes on the street and no homes behind the property. The furnace is less than 15 years old & the roof was installed in 2015. Garage doors & water heater were installed January 2022. The home is sold as is & includes less than 10 year old appliances plus the riding mower in the garage. The vaulted ceiling master bedroom sits on the main level with a dual sink vanity master bathroom & walk-in closet. Freshly-painted white wood trim accentuates the interior aesthetic. Home may be occupied at close.

612 Orr Street, Piqua, 45356 2 Beds 1 Bath | $56,000 | Single Family Residence | 804 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This is a single family rental with baseboard heat ** Windows and water heater are 6 years old ** Roof is metal and was recoated in 2021

1435 Covington Avenue, Piqua, 45356 3 Beds 3 Baths | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,846 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Fantastic investment opportunity in the heart of Piqua! Can be used as a business/residence, a single family home or as a rental investment. 3 beds, 2.5 baths with a wrap around porch. HUGE kitchen addition. With a little TLC, this will become a dream property, no matter how you choose to use it!

829 W Ash Street, Piqua, 45356 3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,995 | Single Family Residence | 1,279 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This one is great for the handyman or if your looking to add your own personal touch! This is a 3 bedroom, 1 full bath with a 1 car detached garage! This one just needs some TLC! Property is being sold ''as is''. Seller will not make any repairs! Toilet is being replaced!Updates include: interior paint - 2021.

