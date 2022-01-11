ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, OH

Check out these Houston homes on the market

Houston Daily
Houston Daily
 5 days ago

(Houston, OH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Houston. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NHBzv_0dihHTpp00

503 Fairview Avenue, Sidney, 45365

4 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,086 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This home has a slice of country feel & ambiance on a city lot & is located near the intersection of Campbell & 4th Ave within a stone's throw of thousands of jobs, multiple employers in multiple job sectors (manufacturing, education, healthcare, accounting), the Shelby County Fairgrounds, & 3 schools. Kids could walk to school at any age K-12. Adults could go home for lunch during the work day. This 2 story home with a spacious, detached 2 car garage rests on a no outlet street with few homes on the street and no homes behind the property. The furnace is less than 15 years old & the roof was installed in 2015. Garage doors & water heater were installed January 2022. The home is sold as is & includes less than 10 year old appliances plus the riding mower in the garage. The vaulted ceiling master bedroom sits on the main level with a dual sink vanity master bathroom & walk-in closet. Freshly-painted white wood trim accentuates the interior aesthetic. Home may be occupied at close.

For open house information, contact Matthew Casey, Berkshire Hathaway Professional Realty at 937-339-2222

Copyright © 2022 Western Regional Information Systems and Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRISTINCOH-1015669)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UYt7c_0dihHTpp00

612 Orr Street, Piqua, 45356

2 Beds 1 Bath | $56,000 | Single Family Residence | 804 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This is a single family rental with baseboard heat ** Windows and water heater are 6 years old ** Roof is metal and was recoated in 2021

For open house information, contact Cindy Buroker, HER, REALTORS(r) at 614-889-7400

Copyright © 2022 Western Regional Information Systems and Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRISTINCOH-1015685)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gr95n_0dihHTpp00

1435 Covington Avenue, Piqua, 45356

3 Beds 3 Baths | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,846 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Fantastic investment opportunity in the heart of Piqua! Can be used as a business/residence, a single family home or as a rental investment. 3 beds, 2.5 baths with a wrap around porch. HUGE kitchen addition. With a little TLC, this will become a dream property, no matter how you choose to use it!

For open house information, contact Stacey Hensley, Home Experts Realty at 937-435-6000

Copyright © 2022 Western Regional Information Systems and Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRISTINCOH-1006244)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aAldr_0dihHTpp00

829 W Ash Street, Piqua, 45356

3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,995 | Single Family Residence | 1,279 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This one is great for the handyman or if your looking to add your own personal touch! This is a 3 bedroom, 1 full bath with a 1 car detached garage! This one just needs some TLC! Property is being sold ''as is''. Seller will not make any repairs! Toilet is being replaced!Updates include: interior paint - 2021.

For open house information, contact Kathy Henne, RE/MAX Finest at 937-773-7512

Copyright © 2022 Western Regional Information Systems and Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRISTINCOH-1015490)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, OH
City
Piqua, OH
Local
Ohio Real Estate
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Realtors#Water Heater#Housing List#Campbell 4th Ave
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

University of Michigan fires president citing inappropriate relationship

The University of Michigan's board fired its president Saturday, citing an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with an employee and releasing communications sent from his university email. Mark Schlissel was terminated by the University of Michigan Board of Regents after the school investigated an anonymous complaint made last month. The...
COLLEGES
Houston Daily

Houston Daily

Houston, OH
50
Followers
446
Post
982
Views
ABOUT

With Houston Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy