Camden, AR

Take a look at these homes for sale in Camden

 5 days ago

(Camden, AR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Camden. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

540 Brookridge Dr., Camden, 71701

3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,279 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Lovely Brick Home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage on large lot in New Berg Subdivision. Roof replaced August 2021. All windows have been updated, doors and storm doors in the last year. The stainless-steel French door refrigerator and dishwasher is only 2 years new. Kitchen includes a stainless stove (oven and cooktop), plus a stainless wall oven and microwave vent-a-hood. The Home has a cathedral ceiling in the living room with a fireplace. Also, there is a large den and formal dining room. The breakfast room off the kitchen sits in a bay window and overlooks the beautiful backyard. Custom wooden cabinets go to the ceiling. There is a nice office and includes the large desk. A pantry and laundry room sits just off the kitchen. There is a mudroom/exercise room coming in from the garage that makes this home very family friendly. A hall bathroom with a tub/shower serves two bedrooms & guests and the master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a bathroom with shower. Covered patio off the back of the house overlooks the tree shaded landscaped lot. A large Generac generator that will power the entire house is included. Call Faith for your appointment before it's gone! 870-818-7621

For open house information, contact Faith Herring-Covington, Real Estate Pros at 870-837-1777

Copyright © 2022 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R91859)

137 Ouachita 406, Camden, 71701

3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,004 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home in Harmony Grove has been completely updated and remodeled. It is move in ready. Home has an open floor plan from the front door through the kitchen to the french doors that opens to the covered back porch. There is a room off the family room that has a barn door and is perfect as an office or dining room. The kitchen has a center island that has barstool seating for 3 or 4 on one side and marble counter tops throughout. Gorgeous fire place is in the corner of the family room and open to the kitchen. The door from the carport leads you into a large mudroom area with storage. Laundry and utility room is thru barn doors off the mudroom. The flooring is wood look ceramic tile throughout the home except for carpet in the bedrooms. The master bath has a large glass walk in shower. Located on approx an acre lot the area off the back porch in fenced perfectly for a dog or children. There is a large shop (24' x 33')in the back yard that has a metal roll up door, concrete floors, LED lighting and electrical receptacles.Call Faith 870 818 7621 to see this Great Property.
2004 sq ft as per appraisal.

For open house information, contact Faith Herring-Covington, Real Estate Pros at 870-837-1777

Copyright © 2022 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R91272)

3050 Laticana, Camden, 71701

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,186 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Best Location in Camden!
Custom Built Home on 1.8 Acres!
Open Floorplan!
Large Rooms!
Huge Kitchen with Island!
Breakfast Room with Wonderful Windows!
Lovely Sunroom with 3 Walls of Windows!
Large Area Between Kitchen & Family Room Could Be Formal Dining or Living!
Inside Laundry/Utility Room for Freezers, Etc.
Attached 2 Car Garage w/ Storage Room and Extra Space.
Three Bedrooms! Third Bedroom Renovation To Be Finished by End of February!!
2 Full Baths!
Separate Workshop with Covered Deck Overlooking Woods out Back!
Detached 1 Car Covered Carport!
Low Traffic Count, Private Area Leading to the Most Expensive Homes in Camden. Close and Convenient to Town!
Outside City Limits and City Restrictions but Surrounded by City Limits!
Please call today! Brenda 870-807-0546 or Faith 870-818-7621

School Bell and posts will not remain with the property. Sq. Ft. and year built taken from Courthouse records, acreage from the new survey.

For open house information, contact Brenda Kirkley, Real Estate Pros at 870-837-1777

Copyright © 2022 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R90690)

