Check out these homes for sale in Perry now

(Perry, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Perry. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4678 Gator, Perry, 32347 4 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,103 Square Feet | Built in 1988

This unique property located on the Econfina River is a gem that you don't want to miss. This duplex property offers unique privacy while still being in the heart of the action near the Econfina River Resort. Just a few minute ride to the Gulf of Mexico, this property is a great rental investment property with a long history of top dollar price point. It would also be a great private home with 2 of everything!! Each of the sides of the property boasts an expansive living area, beautiful local heart pine details, nicely appointed kitchen and views you cannot beat!! Tour or ask your questions today. Unique properties like this don't last long!!

416 Calhoun, Perry, 32347 4 Beds 2 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 1915

13 total income producing properties available as a Real Estate portfolio, all in the City limits of Perry within about a 5 mile radius. Currently 75% leased, with monthly rental amounts ranging from $625-$895. Properties include one vacant corner lot on Veterans Drive. Total annual 2020 taxes for all properties: $7,314. Individual lease and ROI information is available to well qualified investors. Excellent opportunity to purchase multiple income producing properties and make your money work for you! Property addresses: 111 Susan Street, 212 Susan Street, 611 West Veterans (home + vacant land adjacent), 207 S. Hinley Street, 207 Cypress, 200 Cypress, 202Arena, 1107 N. Calhoun, 410 & 408 Calhoun Street.

600 W Main, Perry, 32347 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1910

This is the Historical "Inman House" in downtown Perry. Built in 1910 and gracefully improved by the current owners since 1975. A beautiful 3/2 home on 2 city lots totaling 0.53 of an acre. Many opportunities with a 20x40 workshop next to the house and an additional 18x40 metal R.V. shelter on a concrete pad. Updated electrical. This property has well and city water and its on the same power grid as the hospital so you will be one of the first people to have power if it ever gets bad weather. All new windows throughout the home makes it perfect for capturing natural sunlight and observing the fruit trees. Plenty of room for the kids to do their homework in the office area along with a huge storage room. Don't miss out on the extra storage/craft room in the attic. Come enjoy a nice quiet evening on the back porch swing!!

2107 Balthazar Street, Perry, 32347 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Mobile Home | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1998

1998 Double Wide mobile home located just North of Downtown Perry FL. Close to hospital and doctor offices with shopping and restaurants only a few minutes away. Another bonus the County Sports complex is located within 5 minutes. Close larger cities include Tallahassee FL only 45 mins , Valdosta Ga 60 miles and Gainesville Fl 90 miles all within a days commute. Hunters, fishers and sports advocates paradise await...Like to fish this home is located within 30 min drive to the Gulf of Mexico just waiting for endless fun filled days on the water. Hunters can enjoy several wildlife management areas also are within 30 min drive. Come check out this cute home with formal living area, eat in kitchen , split bedroom plan. Large deck off kitchen area with covered carport and storage on the side...even room to have you own vegetable, herb or flower garden...Don't miss out on this great place to call home...hurry before it is gone....!

