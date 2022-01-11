ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a look at these homes for sale in Walterboro

(Walterboro, SC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Walterboro. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

185 Quail Drive, Walterboro, 29488

2 Beds 2 Baths | $232,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,486 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Although not counted in the overall sqft of the home, the upstairs is a spacious, unfinished space. Materials and minor improvements are visible when you go up there. The adjoining lot is included with the listing and has an additional septic system.

For open house information, contact Obed Danjoint, AgentOwned Realty Co. Premier Group, Inc. at 843-875-1089

Copyright © 2022 Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTARSC-22000534)

273 Plantation Lane, Walterboro, 29488

4 Beds 3 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 2021

One of the Low Country's best gated communities. Quiet neighborhood with a coded gate access. Spacious lot provides lots of space between neighbors. Custom built home, great bonus spaces. Large bonus room upstairs.

For open house information, contact Jeffrey Moll, Bluestone Realty at 843-290-3032

Copyright © 2022 Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTARSC-21027967)

164 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro, 29488

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,120 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This home sits on .82 +/- acres, offers 2,120 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living room with a wood burning fireplace, large family room, dining room, office/bonus room, and laminate floors through-out the most of the house. There is wood flooring in two rooms. There is an old septic tank that is at the back of the property where an old mobile home was at one time. Seller makes no warranty of the condition of the septic system. The house is being sold as is where is. Located just minutes to restaurants, shopping, area schools, hospital, play parks, etc.

For open house information, contact Robin Harrison, Carolina Homes & Land Realty, LLC at 843-539-4444

Copyright © 2022 Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTARSC-21032579)

202 Margaret Street, Walterboro, 29488

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,516 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Welcome to 202 Margaret St!! This home has 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. Formal Living Room and Dining Room. with hardwood floors. Family room is off of the kitchen with built-in bookshelves and French doors leading onto a covered patio. Kitchen with small Breakfast area stove and refrigerator . Laundry Room with washer and dryer hook-up with a door leading out to a true double garage. The Roof and HVAC approx. 2 years old. Call for more details.

For open house information, contact Victoria Culpepper, C-21 Girardeau Realty & Const at 843-549-7512

Copyright © 2022 Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTARSC-21024675)

