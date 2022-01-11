ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Homes for sale in Erie: New listings

Erie News Alert
Erie News Alert
 5 days ago

(ERIE, PA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Erie area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Erie listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uengf_0dihBoCw00

2816 Holland Street, Erie, 16504

3 Beds 1 Bath | $54,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1913

Move in ready home. Great to live in or a great investment property. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. First floor laundry/mud room. Refinished hardwood floors. Private fenced in yard with large deck.

For open house information, contact Diana Bufalino, Coldwell Banker Select - Edinboro at 814-734-1144

Copyright © 2022 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-160611)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bY7vW_0dihBoCw00

4017 Bell Street, Erie, 16511

3 Beds 1 Bath | $52,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1916

Well maintained row house in Lawrence park. This meticulously kept single family home would be perfect for an investment or a starter home. You can own this home less than you can rent it for! It won't last long, call today!

For open house information, contact Paul Kitchen, RE/MAX Real Estate Group East at 814-898-3558

Copyright © 2022 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-160052)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bTja8_0dihBoCw00

2901 Pennsylvania Ave Street, Erie, 16504

3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 974 Square Feet | Built in 1915

NEW OAK KITCHEN, FULL BATHROOM IN MUDROOM, FULL BASEMENT, ENCLOSED PORCH, GARDEN IN BACKYARD.

For open house information, contact Senita Brkic, Agresti Real Estate at 814-459-9400

Copyright © 2022 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-160324)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=489MPO_0dihBoCw00

7365 Murphyhurst Avenue, Fairview, 16415

3 Beds 2 Baths | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Fishermans' DREAM - Quaint Cottage-Ranch Home on over 3/4 Acre within Walking Distance to Lake Erie and Trout Run. Large Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen, 1st Floor Laundry. Masterbedroom with Full Bath. 2 Additional Bedrooms Plus 1/2 Bath. Den/Bedroom with Built-in cabinets/TV Area. Vinyl Sided, Mostly updated Drywall & Fresh Paint throughout. Well & Septic on Site. Association Dues $100/yr. NO FHA/VA sold in its Present Condition.

For open house information, contact Judi Weidler, Pennington Lines RE Girard at 814-774-2622

Copyright © 2022 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-160439)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
Erie, PA
Real Estate
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Edinboro, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
City
Erie, PA
Erie, PA
Business
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Rent#Housing List#Americans#Mudroom#Agresti Real Estate#Floor Laundry#Drywall Fresh Paint#Fha
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Erie News Alert

Erie News Alert

Erie, PA
427
Followers
604
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

With Erie News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy