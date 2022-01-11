Take a look at these Augusta condominiums on the market now

(AUGUSTA, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Augusta condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Augusta, pulled from our classifieds:

209 Harvest Lane, Aiken, 29803 3 Beds 3 Baths | $359,900 | Condominium | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Pin Oak Farm's final phase. Great location on south side of Aiken. Palmetto plan offers single-story living (2 bedrooms and 2 baths, kitchen, dining, den, family rm, laundry down) AND a bonus room w/large walk-in closet and half bath upstairs, PLUS walk-out attic stor. Home has tons of storage and upgrades galore! Wood and tile floors downstairs, crown molding, chair rail, fireplace w/gas logs, ultra-efficient MinkaAire ceiling fans, and large 2-car garage w/separ storage room. White cabinets throughout w/rollouts and soft-close doors and drawers. Kitchen has Corian counters, tiled backsplash, LED undercabinet lighting, and Whirlpool appliances w/extend warr. Tankless water heater by Rinnai. Enjoy your leisure with no exterior maintenance on your calendar since the HOA takes care of all outside building AND lawn maint., bldg. insur, termite, pest control, club house, fitness room, and pool. Don't miss this one—it's only one year old and it's a gem. Avail Sept-Nov timeframe.

936 Broad Street, Augusta, 30901 1 Bed 1 Bath | $137,000 | Condominium | 771 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Beautiful studio condo overlooking Broad Street! This studio features a spacious area for the bedroom and living room. The dining room is off the living room and flows nicely into the kitchen. The kitchen comes with all appliances, including the refrigerator/freezer, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and oven! There is also a full bathroom in the unit and laundry space. This condo is located in the same building as and above New Moon Cafe and The Book Tavern. There is on-site security and a resident-only parking garage! This studio is walking distance to many great restaurants and is in a great location! This is also central to hospitals, shopping, and the medical campus of Augusta University. This is a great studio and one you will not want to miss! Be sure to schedule your personal tour today!

