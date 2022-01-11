Top homes for sale in Salem

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Salem, OR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Salem. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

4871 Bethel Lp Se, Turner, 97392

3 Beds 3 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,528 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Solid home in Turner, OR. 3bd 2.5bth that has Mill creek as your back yard. Great opportunity as no one can build behind you. Move in ready with great quality upgrades such as gas stove, new hot water heater and eco efficient A/C unit. Secluded park like backyard as previous owner had a love for gardening. Top rated Cascade School District with low property taxes! Don’t miss out easy to show.

2265 Fisher Rd Ne, Salem, 97305

6 Beds 4 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,606 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Motivated seller! Dual living plus! Main living is 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2574 sq ft with family room/bonus room built in 2015. Smaller unit built in 1947, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath 1030 sq ft is currently rented. Private backyard, beautiful covered patio built with pavers and fire pit. Fully fenced with separate shop, sheds and lots of parking. room for RV or garage. Lot could be dividable, buyer to do own due diligence. So many possibilities! Close to schools and shopping.

459 Churchdale Av N, Keizer, 97303

4 Beds 2 Baths | $530,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,807 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Beautiful large home remodeled from the floor up in 2017! Large master on main w/ fireplace and private bathroom. All 3 bedrooms on the main level w/ 1 upstairs. Large finished 775 sq.ft. basement. 2017 remodel includes: Custom cabinets, granite counter-tops, SS gas appliances, fixtures, carpet/wood floors & trim thru-out. New siding, paint inside/out, windows, furnace, water heater and roof. Large back yard w/concrete fence and shed! 2 car garage, RV parking. Don't miss this one, it will go fast!

1016 Derby Ct Se, Salem, 97317

3 Beds 2 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Lovely home on a great cul-de-sac. Neighborhood reflects pride of ownership. 2 outbuildings: A mini-shop, and a storage shed. New paint inside, roof and outside paint in last 9 years. Covered patio, fenced large backyard. Wonderful floor plan. Light and bright. Property has sump pump. Move-in ready. Welcome home!

