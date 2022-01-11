Take a look at these homes on the market in Sacramento

(Sacramento, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sacramento. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1594 Cedarbrook, West Sacramento, 95691 5 Beds 4 Baths | $754,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,918 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This beautifully maintained property is located at the end of a Cul-de-sac with no through traffic. The property features a stone inlay entryway, high ceilings in the living room, that enhances the airiness of the open floor plan, walk into an open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, two reach in pantries, prepare dinner as you entertain guest and wash your favorite sporting event. Property features a spacious master bedroom on 1st floor with a relaxing sitting area, not to mention a cozy fireplace. Go upstairs and you are welcomed by large spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans in each. Laundry room is strategically place close to the bedrooms. Walk into your private backyard that features a covered patio, hot tube that conveys with the property, with ample backyard for room for private gatherings.

For open house information, contact Anthony Ward, Ward's Realty at 707-425-9273

7641 Teekay Way, Sacramento, 95832 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,159 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Great project for Contractor/Investor FIXER single story, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Has good possibilities bring your designing skills.Kitchen is open to dining area with views through the slider to patio and yard. Spacious driveway for multiple vehicles with great dead end location.

For open house information, contact Pamela Smith, Keller Williams - Sacramento Metro at 916-283-7500

21 Benoit Ct, Sacramento, 95823 4 Beds 3 Baths | $440,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,915 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Great investment property, or family home with some TLC. Huge backyard. This home does need cosmetic work, but has great potential.

For open house information, contact Melody Cooper, Keller Williams - Modesto at 209-496-9200

4049 Turlock St, West Sacramento, 95691 4 Beds 3 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,498 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Charming three (possible four) bedroom, two and a half bathroom home nestled in the heart of West Sacramento located on a corner lot. First, you will enter into the open concept, spacious living room filled with natural light, built-in entertainment system, and a cozy gas-piped fireplace. Living room opens up to dining room and a luxurious kitchen which boasts an island with a sink and bar seating, granite countertops, pantry closet, and recess lighting. Half bathroom downstairs and all bedrooms are located upstairs including spacious master bedroom with ensuite bathroom that has double sinks, soaking tub, and shower stall. Upstairs there is also an office space and family room. Outside, the backyard has beautiful landscaping, new fence, and a shed for extra storage. Home also has plantation shutters on all windows, alarm system, cameras, no shared fence, access to the recreation facility, and an attached two car garage. Close distance to Sacramento River and a variety of parks.

For open house information, contact Rachel Adams Lee, Keller Williams - Roseville at 916-788-8800