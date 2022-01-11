Why 'The Voice' Star Wendy Moten's Latest Mention of Blake Shelton on Instagram Has Fans Going Wild

Wendy Moten’s future is looking brighter than ever, and she can’t wait to hit the ground running with new music. And in a happy surprise, The Voice season 21 runner-up winner is teasing that she might be creating magic in the studio with none other than her former coach, country star Blake Shelton.

(Image credit: Blakeshelton/Twitter )

On December 21, a week after Girl Named Tom was named the 2021 Voice winner, Wendy gave her fans an update on Instagram that she had had her elbow surgery, and is getting ready to get back on stage. As viewers may know, during the November 23 live show, the former backup singer tripped over a speaker on stage and broke her right elbow, and fractured her left hand. But this incident didn’t stop her from making it all the way to the finale.