Check out these homes for sale in Bellevue now

(Bellevue, MI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Bellevue. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

11 Sanderson Street, Battle Creek, 49017 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,416 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Please don't let the cat out/ that is adoptable. Nice , Clean Historical Charmer! Big freshly painted front porch. Main level Master. 3 bedrooms 2 full baths . Nice 1 car attached garage and pleasant basement. The house payment will be so much less then any rent! which could also make it a perfect Investment property!

551 E Shore Drive, Battle Creek, 49017 4 Beds 4 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,122 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Super Fine 4 Bedroom 4 Bath "Better Than New" Lake House on All Sports Super Fine Lake!! "Well Steve, Why do you say " better than new""? I'm glad you asked!!!! This custom built "forever home" was built in 2005 and the owner spared no expense while making this the most comfortable and functional home ever! So not only does the home have great curb appeal and awesome views of the lake, There's over 4000 Sq/ft of living space that features 7 zones of radiant in floor heating so you can enjoy being barefoot all year!!! Huge Open Kitchen Features Extra Long Snack Bar for entertaining, hanging out and enjoying the views of the lake and blue skies from 20 foot high windows, which can be enjoyed from all 3 floors! The custom staircase is not only beautiful, but allows access to the great room

112 Cherry Street, Battle Creek, 49017 2 Beds 1 Bath | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1900

New Furnace 2015 100 AMP Service New Water Heater 2015 Clean, Dry Basement. Cute, Clean, Bungalow Full Block Basement.

6200 Purdy Drive, Battle Creek, 49017 3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,734 Square Feet | Built in 1956

This 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch home is one of 6 homes available in Penfield at this time. Did I mention it sits on 1.73 acres! Walking distance to Purdy school., full basement, fenced in back area, This home is a very solid built home with great bones. Its been owned by the the original family that built it. This home has had many updates over the last few years and the owners are working on many more updates as it's listed. For a private tour call me 2692092209

