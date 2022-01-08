Take a look at these homes on the Newport market now

(Newport, VT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Newport than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

184 Roberts Drive, Derby, 05829 8 Beds 13 Baths | $2,950,000 | Single Family Residence | 13,600 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Set atop 85+ acres overlooking panoramic views of Lake Memphremagog, this magnificent property offers 17,000sq.ft with 7 beds & 12 baths in the main part of the home, an in-law suite w/ an additional bed & full bath and a 4-story tower with observation room & 360 degree views of The Green Mtn Range and Canada. Bonus 3-car att. & heated garage (29’x42’), det. 5+ car insulated garage w/ storage above (30’x70’+) & 14 deeded building lots (house sits on 3 lots w/ 10.69 ac). Majority of the land is very private at the end of a dead-end road with frontage on Johns River. Deeded ROW to the bike path with the possibility to lease lake/dock rights from the state. Constructed around 2006 with approx. 70% of the interior construction finished, allowing future owners to finish; to include a kitchen, several baths, some flooring (extra hardwood flooring onsite), light fixtures, staircases, deck, etc. The entire property has been fully heated and offers two propane boilers with radiant heated floors. The main level showcases an open floor plan, a bedroom en-suite and a spacious post & beam great room (42’x50’) with a 25’ stone fireplace (gas). The 2nd level offers an 1800sq.ft master suite, guest bedroom and office. Walkout lower level has 4 beds & 4 baths & a large unfinished area designed for a theater & workout rm. 30 mins to Jay Peak Resort, 2 hrs to Montreal or Burlington & 3.5 hrs to Boston, MA or Hartford, CT. This is a one of a kind location and views that will be sure to impress!

222 Sloan Street, Newport City, 05855 4 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,118 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Enjoy easy living in this attractive updated raised ranch in a wonderful neighborhood. Warm and welcoming open floor plan. The roomy kitchen with tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a large island opens to the dining and living areas. Plenty of natural light, along with newly installed recessed lighting. There is a large deck over the 2-car garage with plenty of space for grilling, gathering and relaxing. Two bedrooms and a full bath with washer & dryer complete the main level. Downstairs is a spacious main bedroom with full bath and double sinks and walk-in closet, along with a 4th bedroom which could also be used as an office, study or den. Close to the schools, hospital, Prouty Beach and bicycle path. If you are looking to move right into a low maintenance & conveniently located home, this one is well worth a look.

983 Route 242, Jay, 05859 5 Beds 1 Bath | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,824 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Whether you're searching for a commercial investment or a family home with acreage, this property is a great fit! With 37 acres on the main highway in the center of Jay, this is a great location for a home and business close to Jay Peak and all local amenities. 5 bedroom, 1 bath home, with full basement has so much space to stretch out. The attached 2-car garage provides plenty of storage. Land has been used for agriculture in the past and has amazing soil. Town is full of recreational opportunity, including hiking, snowmobiling, skiing, and fishing the nearby babbling brooks. Nearby Newport City for boating on Lake Memphremagog, shopping, and hospital. Home has been well-kept, but needs some cosmetic tlc, so won't be eligible for strict first-time home-buyer loan types.

361 Goodall Road, Derby, 05830 2 Beds 1 Bath | $1,700,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1974

242 acre Organic Farm with 200 plus tillable acres. Great soils for legumes. Nice 2 bedroom ranch home, large free stall barn, parlor, concrete barn yard and manure pit. Located on the Canadian Boarder. Lots of road frontage on a quiet road. Many possibilities with this farm. Farm is in 2 towns, 112 acres with building in Derby and 130 acres in Holland.

