House hunt Mount Shasta: See what’s on the market now

611 & 613 S Mt. Shasta Blvd., Mt Shasta, 96067 6 Beds 3 Baths | $529,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in None

There are just a few of these classic Mt Shasta stone buildings in town, and this is one of the coolest. This property is comprised of two separate structures. The first is a three story, mixed-use building, mainly set up for residential use but with a commercial space in the daylight basement level. The commercial space has a separate entrance and bathroom, and consists mainly of the entry, an open central space, closets and a room with special heating which was used for "Warm Room Relaxation Technique" training. The residential parts of the main building consist of bedrooms on the main and upper levels. The main level has a full kitchen, full bath, plus a room with a stall shower. Upper level has two bedrooms and a half-bath. There's views of Mt Shasta from the main and upper levels, and a lovely balcony off of the upper level. The second building is a sweet little 640 sq.ft. 2br/1ba house with a covered front porch/deck area looking out toward Mt Shasta Blvd and the Mountain. It also has a finished basement. Two car garage, plus several off-street parking spaces in the private front parking lot. Property is partially fenced.

703 Ski Bowl Dr., Mt Shasta, 96067 3 Beds 2 Baths | $334,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in None

Rare opportunity! Imagine yourself in this comfortable 1,100 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the heart of Mt Shasta. Conveniently located close to the elementary and high schools, Mount Shasta Library, Shastice Park, walking trails, Mt. Shasta Supermarket and Papa Murphy's pizza parlor. Attached 2-car garage. Monitor heating. Huge back yard with lots of space for gardening, trampolines or swing sets. Large trees keep it shady and cool in summer. Some views of Mt. Shasta in winter. Make an appointment today to take a closer look!

309 Louise Ln, Dunsmuir, 96025 1 Bed 1 Bath | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 972 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Dunsmuir bungalow!! Completely remodeled Dunsmuir charmer. Turn key home located one block away from the Sacramento River and World class fly fishing. This house has it all with rough sawn cedar board and batten siding, newly refinished hard wood floors, and new plumbing and electrical. If you are looking for the perfect mountain getaway cottage, look no further.

724 Quail Hill Drive, Mt Shasta, 96067 1 Bed 2 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,205 Square Feet | Built in None

No better way to build your dream home - then to live on-site in your already built ADU situated over a 4 car garage. This unique property sits on 2.85 acres & has all the infrastructure in place for the nearly 4000 sq. ft. main house to be built, including the 400 amp Electrical Panel (200 to main house & 200 to garage) & the Septic System. An added bonus is the property is on city water! The trees have been cleared that provide an epic view of Mt. Shasta which can be seen from the main build site as well as the current living space. This custom, upscale home offers so much for the discerning buyer looking for a one of a kind home & property. A few features include: Jeld-Wen Wood Clad Exterior Doors & Windows, GE Monogram Appliances, a 36” Bertazzoni Gas Stove, Zephyr Wine Cooler, Homer Wood Amish Flooring & 40 Year Shingle Roof. All exterior decks are finished w/ Trex Decking & Railings where you can enjoy your view of Mt. Shasta, all while soaking in Hot Spring Hot Tub. The current home is backed up with a Generac Guardian 22KW Generator! If that's not enough there is a 50 amp RV Park w/ Sewer & Water hook ups on the upper paved parking area for your family & friends to visit!

