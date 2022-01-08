ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksdale, MS

Take a look at these homes for sale in Clarksdale

Clarksdale News Flash
 1 day ago

(Clarksdale, MS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Clarksdale than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M88iP_0dgPRVyF00

725 Wright Road, Clarksdale, 38614

3 Beds 1 Bath | $10,993 | Single Family Residence | 1,215 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Please call the listing agent for instructions. OCCUPANTS ARE ABSOLUTELY NOT TO BE DISTURBED!! **SOLD SIGHT UNSEEN**NO SHOWINGS** NO INTERIOR ACCESS** Property is being sold occupied with all occupants in AS IS/WHERE IS condition. Cash sale only. Neither the seller nor the listing broker can verify the existence of any lease agreement, either written or verbal, nor any rental amount being paid, due, or owing. The buyer is assuming ALL responsibility for any necessary eviction action. Listing broker & seller assume no responsibility and make no guarantees, warranties, or representations as to the availability or accuracy of the information herein. All info must be verified by the purchaser. The Seller is the USDA.All Highest, Best & final offers must be submitted by 12/8/21

For open house information, contact Eric Stephenson, Ekey Realty, Llc at 601-740-0795

Copyright © 2022 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-4004198)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FZjfv_0dgPRVyF00

10763 Bellview Road, Clarksdale, 38614

4 Beds 2 Baths | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,178 Square Feet | Built in None

a nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home on 2 acres. Property is Owned by US Dept. of HUD; case# 281-362752; IE (insured with escrow) subject to appraisal, Seller makes no representations or warranties as to the property condition. HUD homes are sold ''as is'' Pre-1978 Properties to include LBP Notices, Equal Housing Opportunity, Seller may contribute up to 3% for buyer closing cost upon buyer request

For open house information, contact CHAD ENGELKE, SR., UNITED REAL ESTATE MID-SOUTH at 662-470-6058

Copyright © 2022 Northwest Mississippi Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWMSAR-335521)

See more property details

Clarksdale News Flash

