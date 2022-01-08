Check out these homes for sale in Sikeston now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sikeston, MO

Sikeston Updates
 1 day ago

(Sikeston, MO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Sikeston than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

609 Taylor Street, Sikeston, 63801

2 Beds 1 Bath | $124,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,306 Square Feet | Built in None

NOTICE! SELLING AGENTS $500.00 BONUS! Epitome of cozy living ! This cozy bungalow has 2 carpeted bedrooms and 1 bath with a bonus room, included is a tiled full basement. It is located in the North end of Sikeston , in an established neighborhood, Close to schools, banks. gas stations, hospitals, grocery, YMCA. The home was built in 1949 WWII . When it was purchased it was completely gutted and renovated to current standard of living. It has all appliances including Stainless Jenn-air range and oven, refrigerator side-by-side freezer, garbage disposal, dishwasher. The kitchen is a galley kitchen with custom oak cabinets, parquet wooden flooring. An adjoining large room for dining with hardwood flooring. Other flooring in the home is carpet , ceramic tile, Hardwood. At the rear of the home is an extended roof covering the patio, A rear entrance has a double concrete driveway for easy parking and access to the home. Back yard a very peaceful atmosphere. SHOW BRING ALL OFFERS!

312 Ridge Dr., Sikeston, 63801

4 Beds 5 Baths | $795,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,304 Square Feet | Built in 2004

9'-ceilings except in the great room 18' cathedral ceiling; Hickory hardwood flooring in the study and dining room; 2-large chandeliers and a built-in china cabinet located in the dining room; Laundry room on the main floor; Kitchen w/12' island in the middle, tile flooring, stone counters, custom cabinet in cherry, gas cook-top, and a half bath off of the kitchen area; Great room has 18' cathedral ceiling, faux finish, gas fireplace, and a partial travertine floor extending to the hallways; Master bedroom is carpeted, tray ceiling, gas fireplace, and walk-in closet; Master bathroom has heated floors, small gas fireplace, whirlpool tub (heated), shower, and access to open porch. UPSTAIRS; Library, bedroom with a walk-in closet and access to upper open porch plus a separate tub & sower with a small gas fireplace, bonus room off of bathroom carpeted w/shelving, office area or another bedroom with access to open porch, and another bedroom with a jack & jill bathroom.

502 Vanduser St, Vanduser, 63801

4 Beds 2 Baths | $49,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,668 Square Feet | Built in 1949

This home has good potential! Upstairs has been opened up & has 3 bedrooms and 1 Bath. Downstairs has 1 bedroom and 1 bath, living room, kitchen, dining room. The current renters have done some good work but the home needs more cosmetic work. It also has a wrap around front porch, fenced backyard and sits on 2 lots (corner)

211 Summer Dr, Sikeston, 63801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 1975

First time on the market for this one owner well maintained brick home located in a cul-de-sac!

Having approx 2100 sq ft with 3 large bedroom, 2 full baths, a formal living room and a "to die for" family room that opens in to the very spacious kitchen. A large kitchen island separates the two with the family room having a fireplace! Bathrooms have been freshly painted in a nice light color and the entire exterior of the house, along with the decorative concrete walled patio, have been cleaned and is maintenance free. Check this one out today!

