House hunt Keene: See what’s on the market now

(Keene, NH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Keene. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

29 Park Avenue, Keene, 03431 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This Sears Craftsman house with a trex deck and fenced yard in desirable West Keene is available to you, just in time for Christmas. Enjoy sunsets on the screened-in porch and morning sunrises overlooking your private back yard which is enjoyable for family and pets. The kitchen with built-in cabinets is open to the dining room which flows into the living room. Upstairs youll find three bedrooms and a remodeled three-quarter bath with open-concept tiled shower. The basement has a full bath and the semi-finished room could be used for overflow guests or as a game room. Hardwood floors throughout. Newer roof and water tank. Walk to Symonds School and, just a little farther, Keene High.

For open house information, contact Denise Thomas, Keene at 603-352-5433

27 Spring Street, Hinsdale, 03451 4 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,779 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Rehab started on this one to meet FHA standards including de-leading and lead safe certificate, brick work, new Buderus furnace, new hot water heater. Home has 2-driveways with separate entrances and could be a potential 2-family with town approval. Work still needs to be done including all flooring, lots of repairs to walls, could use kitchen rehab and bath rehab, update the electrical panel. The added bonus is the nice flat lot above and behind with adequate frontage on Highland Ave. could another home be built there with town approval?? Previous owner had a dream, but their plans changed. Come finish what he started and make this home with its unique floor plan yours! So much room to work with! With floor coverings removed will need rehab loan, conventional or cash. Priced for quick sale.

For open house information, contact Kathleen Carpenter, LIG Properties, LLC at 603-217-2200

30 Wilford Street, Keene, 03431 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,275 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Easy walk to downtown, from this 2-3 BDR, 2 bath Gambrel home. Located off of Washington St., on a quiet dead end street. Well sited with south facing 23x7 enclosed porch, and nice sunshine all day. Hardwood flooring, & some vintage details. The kitchen has room for a dining table, and there is a door from the KIT into the DR. The DR has a closet, complete with a built in hat box storage shelf & can easily be used as a 1st FLR BDR. Nicely sized LR. A 3/4 bath with a shower, on the 1st FLR. Three rooms on the 2nd FLR & a hallway linen closet. The 3rd room, a 9x9 office, can easily be a bedroom. 2nd FLR bath needs updating. Nice solid stairway with a Victorian stained glass window. Windows were replaced by a previous owner. Both interior and exterior need some updating. Conventional financing only please.

For open house information, contact Connie Joyce, RE/MAX Town & Country at 603-357-4100

372 Monadnock Street, Troy, 03465 3 Beds 1 Bath | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 586 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Need a place to escape to? Summer retreat owned by the same family for 75 years. Located in the Monadnock Region, a nature-friendly region. A place where you can really spread out and enjoy the many great outdoor activities nearby. There are views of Mt Monadnock, Gap Mt, Little Monadnock and a large pasture. Includes three separate but contiguous lots totally 46+/- acres. The acreage has a large open field with a knockout view and 35+ acres of woods with stone walls and trails. Two summer cottages/camps each on their own deeded lots. Both cottages offer 4 rooms, 1 bath, one with a fieldstone fireplace & one with a brick fireplace, both with wood burning stoves, wood floors, and porches (372 has a huge open porch at 346 sq. ft. and an enclosed 10x06 porch.) 372 was rented seasonally, 380 has not been occupied in many years and the structure has a good footprint for a new building. There is an in-ground pool at 380 – condition unknown. Shared well, 372 uses the water at 380. Taxes, assessments, acreage, and road frontage includes all three parcels. Sold "as is". Hurry don’t miss this opportunity!

For open house information, contact Anna Schierioth, HKS Associates, Inc. at 603-352-6030