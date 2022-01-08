Check out these West Plains homes on the market

(West Plains, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in West Plains will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4348 County Road 2120, Pomona, 65789 1 Bed 1 Bath | $27,500 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1970

This charming 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom home not even a minute from the highway would be a GREAT investment property/fixer-upper! The inside has a spacious living area with a kitchen/dining combo. Property is being sold as-is condition. Perfect for a person who wants to start acquiring property! Loads of potential and ready for you to take on!

For open house information, contact Evan M DeShong, Keller Williams at 417-883-4900

1013 Davidson Street, West Plains, 65775 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,400 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Don't miss this beautiful 3400 sq. ft. 3BD/2BA ranch style home with a walkout finished basement. This home features new central heat & air unit. New propane furnace, new laminate flooring up & down stairs, new carpeting in all bedrooms. New kitchen appliances. Hook up for a garbage disposal. Bathrooms have been fully updated. Stubbed for a full bath in the basement. Wood burning fire place in the basement. New steel siding installed in the last 4-5 months. Front and back yard with plenty of room for all. Attached shop 10 x 10

For open house information, contact Laurie Nissen, Ozark Kountry Realty, Real Estate & Auctioneering at 417-256-5729

1075 Private Road 8572, West Plains, 65775 4 Beds 4 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,141 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Looking for that home large enough for the family on an acre or 2 outside of town? Her it is! 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath + 2 office spaces on 1.75 acres with a new 25x25 shop! On the main level you will find hardwood and tile floors, crown molding, cathedral ceilings, 2 gas log fireplaces, a large living room and a formal living room, kitchen with pantry and a formal dining room, master bedroom/bath, 2 additional bedrooms and a bath and a half plus an office/bedroom and laundry. Downstairs is a large family room, an additional bedroom and a second office space. Outside is a deck, 2 car garage, breezway carport, and a brand new shop! New roof, new well pump, pressure tank and all new piping with rural water available. Central heat and air plus an Outdoor wood furnace. All this and its just off the highway on a private road minutes from schools, shopping and hospital.

For open house information, contact Linda Carter, Keller Williams Tri-Lakes - WP at 417-336-4999

10229 County Road 8270, West Plains, 65775 2 Beds 1 Bath | $38,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,285 Square Feet | Built in 1975

LOT/ HOME - Nice rural 110x132 lot with rural water, private well and lagoon. Fixer upper single wide mobile with add-ons. Could be a 2 or 3 bedrooms or family room, living room, kitchen and 1 bath. Excellent located for a double wide or new construction. Located on blacktop. Priced $38,000.00.

For open house information, contact DORIS J. HARRIS, SELECT REAL ESTATE SERVICES at 417-255-0363