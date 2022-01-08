Santa Rosa-curious? These homes are on the market

(Santa Rosa, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Santa Rosa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

1424 Keiser Ave., Rohnert Park, 94928 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,015,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,488 Square Feet | Built in None

Residence 2 includes:4 Bedrooms3 BathsStudyLoft Approx.. 2,488 Sq. Ft.2-Car Garage

1206 Stony Glen Lane, Cotati, 94931 2 Beds 1 Bath | $815,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Gated Country Elegance! This piece of heaven in Cotati is a must see. Gorgeous custom 2 bedroom, 1 bath main house with tons of designer finishes throughout. There's a studio nestled among mature trees in the back of the property for complete privacy. There is also a perfect office space with a full bath for those enjoying working from home, or an amazing guest space. Two finished garages with frosted glass panels and rollup doors. Newer side fence for extra privacy and a sunny yard~ideal for gardening. The workmanship in this home and on the entire property makes it an amazing gated private oasis, yet you are minutes away from the 101 freeway and close to award winning Sonoma & Napa Counties' wineries, coast beaches, and fine dining. Welcome home to 1206 Stony Glen Lane.

1610 Laguna Road, Santa Rosa, 95401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $950,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,268 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Fantastic opportunity for this diamond in the rough. Two parcels, on 2.54 acres and the other 5.35, with a fixer upper home on the larger parcel, on about the middle of the property. On septic and well, between multi million dollar properties, the new owners could probably build a brand new home with an additional ADU or granny unit and remodel the existing home also. There are many outbuildings, two of them being very large Quonset huts, like 22 x 63 feet long, that you can drive through, for use as shops, storage, RV storage, workshops, etc. They are camouflaged with flora and fauna, look nice. Several other outbuildings. A great mixture of sun, trees, privacy and usability, all level, with some specimen Oak and Fir trees also. Flowers all over. Covered back patio and another room also added on, making this home feel larger than advertised. This property needs work, but could be a dream come true for the right buyers.

3616 Orbetello Court, Santa Rosa, 95404 4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,949,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,323 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Welcome to 3616 Orbetello. Built by one of Fountaingrove's premier builders. This one of a kind 3323 sq.ft.4 bedroom 4.5 bath home with unobstructed views features an open floor plan with large gourmet kitchen, formal dining room, climate controlled glass wine room, private office and large primary main level en suite with French doors that lead to an outdoor loggia. The cascading stairs lead to an expansive great room, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Two of which offer en suites. Upstairs game room leads out to a gorgeous balcony that offers a unique outdoor entertaining space with spectacular views. The large 3 car over sized garage with high ceiling offer room for a car lift. This amazing home is situated on a level, useable 1/4 acre. Beautifully landscaped with outdoor entertaining. The extended deck leads to steps to the hot tub which is perfectly situated to enhance the breath taking views. Quality finishes throughout. Expertly designed with extreme attention to detail!

