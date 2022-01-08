Salem-curious? These homes are on the market

(Salem, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Salem will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5126 Courtlyn St Ne, Keizer, 97303 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,185 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Adorable single level home near Keizer Station. Beautiful, high quality laminate flooring throughout. Gorgeous landscaped yard with stone patio perfect for outdoor barbequing. 2 car garage. New furnace, air conditioner gas water heater and Nest thermostat installed in 2019.

2856 Mayfly Av Nw, Salem, 97304 4 Beds 3 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,670 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Beautiful new construction in West Meadows. Open floor plan w/great room featuring gas FP, wood floors & open to spacious entertainer's kitchen w/large island, soft close drs & doors, solid surfaces, SS appls, gas range & full tile backsplash. Four BRs (including main floor den/BR) PLUS bonus rm. Primary BR/en-suite features large tiled shower, soaking tub, dual vanities & walk-in closet. Shop area in garage. AC. Landscaping & UGS in front yard. Pics of similar build w/upgrades

5249 49Th Ave Ne, Salem, 97305 4 Beds 3 Baths | $477,995 | Single Family Residence | 2,335 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Northstar, located in Salem, OR! Contact our Online Sales Counselor today to join our First-to-Know program to see what D.R. Horton has coming your way at our newest phase, Northstar VIII! Receive community updates straight to your inbox and benefit from insider access to pricing, floor plan reveals and community events. Within boundary lines for the Salem-Keizer School District, there is plenty for families and individuals alike to look forward to at Northstar. Activities abound in the Salem metro area where there are a host of shopping and dining hotspots such as Keizer Station or Downtown Salem. Everything from modern store necessities to artsy local shops are within reach of your new home. There are even local farms to visit if you find yourself craving fresh local produce. For any that love the great outdoors, this location is also ideal. Surrounding the city lies a Pacific Northwest playground of natural sights including Silver Falls State Park and the much-loved Detroit Lake. Opportunity allows for day trips to the gorge, Mt. Jefferson, or even the Pacific Coast. Not up for a long drive? A short 15 to 20-minute trek leads to The Oregon Garden in nearby Silverton, OR. This 80-acre botanical treasure offers year-round activities for all ages. Seasonal festivities include Art in the Garden, Movies in the Garden, and Winter events including the German Christmas Market. Spend your Fall enjoying the celebrations at nearby Mt. Angel, where residents flock to the annual all-ages Oktoberfest. Upon the arrival of Spring, you may find yourself drawn to the vibrant charm of the Annual Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival. No matter the time of year, there will always be something to do. Photos are representative of plan only and may vary as built.

344 Cimarron Ct Se, Salem, 97306 2 Beds 2 Baths | $435,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,611 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Beautifully updated and maintained single-level home on quiet cul-de-sac in desirable 55+ south Salem neighborhood, Cimarron Estates. Open concept with vaulted ceilings, built-in bookshelves, gas fireplace, quartz countertops, and updated flooring and carpet. Primary bedroom with walk-in closet, plus second bedroom and office. Exterior painted in 2018. Private, fenced, serene backyard with water feature ready for entertaining. Come see this darling home that's completely move-in ready.

