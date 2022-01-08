Take a look at these homes for sale in Washington

(Washington, DC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Washington than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2126 Ruby Turn, Mitchellville, 20721 3 Beds 3 Baths | $571,120 | Townhouse | 2,471 Square Feet | Built in None

Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this Royal townhome plan which features 2,471 sq ft of living space which encompasses 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage. The Royal offers a specious main level eat-in kitchen with a generous island which provides plenty of cooking and entertaining. The upper level boasts the master bedroom, complete with walk-in closet and ensuite, ensures parents have a private space where they can enjoy peace and relaxation. The lower level features a finished recreation room great for storage and entertaining.

For open house information, contact Woodmore Overlook Sales D.R. Horton - Maryland

9607 Silver Bluff Way, Mitchellville, 20721 3 Beds 3 Baths | $469,990 | Townhouse | 1,786 Square Feet | Built in None

This floorplan is just what you have been waiting for. The Columbus is a 1786 square-foot townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 18x6 deck and 2 car rear loading garage. This end unit is spacious and features an open living concept. The main level features Stainless Steel kitchen appliances with 5-burner gas range, upgraded cabinets and granite countertops. Hard surface flooring on whole main level. The third level has a gorgeous owners suite with a large walk-in closet and features a luxury owners shower with granite counter tops. Two secondary bedrooms, laundry, and hall bathroom with granite counter tops. There is plenty of space for entertaining family and friends in your finished lower level rec room. This home is also equipped with smart home technology. The package includes a keyless entry, Skybell (video doorbell), programmable thermostat to adjust your temperature from your smartphone and much more!

For open house information, contact Woodmore Overlook Sales D.R. Horton - Maryland

9715 Summerton Drive, Mitchellville, 20721 3 Beds 3 Baths | $482,990 | Townhouse | 1,786 Square Feet | Built in None

For open house information, contact Woodmore Overlook Sales D.R. Horton - Maryland

Airport Drive, Fort Washington, 20744 4 Beds 3 Baths | $571,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,897 Square Feet | Built in None

- Attached 1-car garage.- Open concept kitchen with optional island opens to breakfast area and family room. - Optional features available include a morning room, study, and fireplace. - Owners suite with two walk-in closets, dual vanity, and seated shower. - Four foot rear extension available.- Upper level laundry.- Finished basement options available.Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, conditions, availability and sales procedures related to appointments subject to change without notice.. All images are for illustrative purposes only and individual homes, amenities, features, and views may differ. Images may be subject to copyright.

For open house information, contact Ingrid Anderson Dan Ryan - Washington Metro Region