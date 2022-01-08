ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Take a look at these homes for sale in Washington

Washington Voice
Washington Voice
 1 day ago

(Washington, DC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Washington than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yu24f_0dgPN7gm00

2126 Ruby Turn, Mitchellville, 20721

3 Beds 3 Baths | $571,120 | Townhouse | 2,471 Square Feet | Built in None

Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this Royal townhome plan which features 2,471 sq ft of living space which encompasses 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage. The Royal offers a specious main level eat-in kitchen with a generous island which provides plenty of cooking and entertaining. The upper level boasts the master bedroom, complete with walk-in closet and ensuite, ensures parents have a private space where they can enjoy peace and relaxation. The lower level features a finished recreation room great for storage and entertaining.

For open house information, contact Woodmore Overlook Sales D.R. Horton - Maryland

Copyright © 2022 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-42185-420-42185-422010000-4010)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AT9Lq_0dgPN7gm00

9607 Silver Bluff Way, Mitchellville, 20721

3 Beds 3 Baths | $469,990 | Townhouse | 1,786 Square Feet | Built in None

This floorplan is just what you have been waiting for. The Columbus is a 1786 square-foot townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 18x6 deck and 2 car rear loading garage. This end unit is spacious and features an open living concept. The main level features Stainless Steel kitchen appliances with 5-burner gas range, upgraded cabinets and granite countertops. Hard surface flooring on whole main level. The third level has a gorgeous owners suite with a large walk-in closet and features a luxury owners shower with granite counter tops. Two secondary bedrooms, laundry, and hall bathroom with granite counter tops. There is plenty of space for entertaining family and friends in your finished lower level rec room. This home is also equipped with smart home technology. The package includes a keyless entry, Skybell (video doorbell), programmable thermostat to adjust your temperature from your smartphone and much more!

For open house information, contact Woodmore Overlook Sales D.R. Horton - Maryland

Copyright © 2022 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-42185-420-42185-421850000-3010)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OIFze_0dgPN7gm00

9715 Summerton Drive, Mitchellville, 20721

3 Beds 3 Baths | $482,990 | Townhouse | 1,786 Square Feet | Built in None

This floorplan is just what you have been waiting for. The Columbus is a 1786 square-foot townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 18x6 deck and 2 car rear loading garage. This end unit is spacious and features an open living concept. The main level features Stainless Steel kitchen appliances with 5-burner gas range, upgraded cabinets and granite countertops. Hard surface flooring on whole main level. The third level has a gorgeous owners suite with a large walk-in closet and features a luxury owners shower with granite counter tops. Two secondary bedrooms, laundry, and hall bathroom with granite counter tops. There is plenty of space for entertaining family and friends in your finished lower level rec room. This home is also equipped with smart home technology. The package includes a keyless entry, Skybell (video doorbell), programmable thermostat to adjust your temperature from your smartphone and much more!

For open house information, contact Woodmore Overlook Sales D.R. Horton - Maryland

Copyright © 2022 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-42185-DT10)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4Zs2_0dgPN7gm00

Airport Drive, Fort Washington, 20744

4 Beds 3 Baths | $571,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,897 Square Feet | Built in None

- Attached 1-car garage.- Open concept kitchen with optional island opens to breakfast area and family room. - Optional features available include a morning room, study, and fireplace. - Owners suite with two walk-in closets, dual vanity, and seated shower. - Four foot rear extension available.- Upper level laundry.- Finished basement options available.Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, conditions, availability and sales procedures related to appointments subject to change without notice.. All images are for illustrative purposes only and individual homes, amenities, features, and views may differ. Images may be subject to copyright.

For open house information, contact Ingrid Anderson Dan Ryan - Washington Metro Region

Copyright © 2022 DRB Group (BDX). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BDLBN-1889811)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Manhattan Echo

Check out these homes for sale in Manhattan now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Excellent location Bensonhurst beautiful two -bedrooms, two-bathrooms plus Bonus room with 1026 square-foot condominium on 23 Avenue, it is low management fee of $279
MANHATTAN, NY
Philly Report

Check out these Philadelphia homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Please watch attached HD Video Tour! Welcome to a Pristine Trinity preserved to perfection. This home boasts the combination of an unbelievable location with
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Real Estate
Washington, DC
Business
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1778 Potomac Greens Drive

Open Saturday, January 8th, 12:00 to 2:00. Fabulous two-car garage townhome in terrific Potomac Greens just two blocks from the soon-to-open Potomac Yards Metro Station . This well-loved home is filled with great quality features: Hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings, moldings, open staircases with runners, tall windows with plantation shutters, and a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite, tall cabinetry and large island. It has a great owner's suite with upgraded luxury bath and walk-in closets. Welcome your guests via a stunning brick walkway into the terrific greeting area/recreation room/office with a gas fireplace, crown molding and tall windows. The main living level is completely open, sunny and inviting. The living room and dining room have hardwood floors and crown molding. The area off the kitchen is perfect for both a great family room or a large breakfast room table. The bedroom level includes the large owner's suite, two additional bedrooms, (all with hardwood floors,) a second full bath with recent newer lighting and mirror, and the laundry area. Wow!!! What an awesome fourth level with another bedroom area and a third full bath. There is a large family room area on this upper level with a rough-in for a bar and French doors leading to a sunny, private, southern-facing balcony. This home is relaxing and updated so you can move right in!!! There are gas utilities, three-zone heating and cooling, the large two-car garage and the convenience of North Old Town...... Just two lights to D.C. and blocks to the heart of Old Town with its restaurants, shops, grocery stores and offices. The Potomac Greens community has a beautiful club house, swimming pool, exercise facility and gathering space. There are nearby tot lots, open space right across the street to access Potomac Greens Park and its trails, and the W&OD trail to DC and Mount Vernon. Visit this home and Fall in Love!!!
POTOMAC, VA
urbnlivn.com

Untouched Mercer Island midcentury

An untouched midcentury home came on the market yesterday in Mercer Island’s at 4226 85th Ave SE. Tucked on a quiet street in the North End, this five bedroom, three bathroom house boasts nearly 4,000 square feet of living space. Buyers can enjoy living styles of all types – single level, multi-level or multi-family while enjoying a private 11,987 square foot lot surrounded by trees.
MERCER ISLAND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Metro#Design#Housing List#Royal#Woodmore Overlook Sales#Stainless Steel
96.1 The Eagle

This Is The Ugliest House For Sale On Zillow [PHOTOS]

They say real estate is all about location, location, and location, but sometimes you still have to have a little style in order to sell your home. I found this home on Zillow and while on the outside it looks like your typical all brick ranch home. It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and offers 4100 square feet of living space. Of course, it is what the owner did with that living space that might leave you scratching your head.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
mansionglobal.com

One of Oldest Homes in Montecito, California, Hits Market for $8.5 Million

A more than century-old, iconic home in Montecito, California, that was once home to singer, actress and activist Lena Horne, has come onto the market for $8.5 million. Known as “El Molino Estate” (Spanish for “The Mill”), the property was built in 1893 as an olive crushing mill to produce olive oil and other olive oil products, according to the listing with Maureen McDermut and Maureen Martinez of Sotheby’s International Realty, posted Wednesday.
REAL ESTATE
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Ocean Villas condominium is the home of your dreams

Enter this grand classic villa under dramatic high ceilings, accented by layered lighting. An indoor-outdoor ambiance pervades, with floor-to-ceiling windows and an expansive wraparound balcony. The gallery foyer of this Oceans Villas home flows beautifully into the open-concept great room, with an exquisite fireplace. An array of architectural details transports you to the coastal condominium home of your dreams. Throughout the home, curved walls and open space create a spectacular entertainment setting. The full-show kitchen and...
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
thexunewswire.com

316 Herbert Avenue,

316 Herbert Ave 4BR/2.5BA (Lockland) - **Coming Soon** Have you ever dreamed of living in a gorgeous brand new home? We can make your dreams come true!! We have newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional home that is almost ready for your move in. Gorgeous 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home. Open floor plan, walk in closets in every bedroom, en-suite master bath, laundry on the second floor, two car attached garage….it’s everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood, Lockland schools, fabulous living space inside and out! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at BBRents.com.
LOCKLAND, OH
Robb Report

Forget Neutrals. This Colorful, One-of-a-Kind Montecito Home Just Sold for $10.5 Million.

Tired of the neutral decor trend? Not only is this mini-estate in the Sycamore Canyon area of Montecito swaddled both inside and out in every shade of the rainbow, but it also carries a colorful past. Once home to the late Santa Barbara artist Standish Backus—probably best known as the official civilian artist on Admiral Byrd’s landmark 1950s expedition to the South Pole—this one-of-a-kind spread was built in 1999 and designed by Tom Meaney, in what the local master architect has referred to as a “tropical plantation” style. Originally listed back in May by Backus’ daughter Virginia—who subsequently owned the place with her...
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Grand Boulevard, IL 60653

Brand new hardwood floors throughout, hardwood cabinets, stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops in the kitchen. Large bathrooms with spacious vanities and granite sink counters. Good closet space throughout the apartment. Central heat & air, great sunlight, close to the expressway, the train and LSD.
REAL ESTATE
Washington Voice

Washington Voice

Washington, DC
238
Followers
625
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

With Washington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy