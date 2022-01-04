Take a look at these homes for sale in West Jefferson

(West Jefferson, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in West Jefferson. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

229 Freedom Road, Deep Gap, 28618 4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,395,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,578 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This spectacular home was designed as a retreat by a Nashville songwriter and is unsurpassed in quality and beauty. Sitting in the center of its own 53 tranquil acres, the property offers both gorgeous long-range views and fabulous mountain creek. The estate is located in the Brightwood community, a lovely 550-acre parcel designed for those wanting to live in harmony with nature. There is abundant wildlife, bold creeks with swimming holes, picnic areas, and miles of hiking trails. The home is a masterful creation that is designed for an elegant but casual lifestyle. The decor of an Italian country villa is much in evidence, but there is a clever use of many cultures such as the Celtic knots at the corners of the hand-painted foyer ceiling. The living areas feature wide-planked maple floors, wool carpets. The kitchen is both functional and beautiful with limestone countertops and sink, a copper prep sink, birds-eye maple cabinets, Viking, and Sub-Zero appliances. Faux finished walls and hand-painted frescoes can be seen throughout. Every bath has a heated tile floor, but the master bath is amazing with a yellow jade shower and gold onyx marble floors. See agent remarks

For open house information, contact Robert Novacek, Blowing Rock Properties at 828-295-9200

823 Hiram Bare Road, Laurel Springs, 28644 1 Bed 1 Bath | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 908 Square Feet | Built in 1940

18 PRISTINE ACRES OF UNRESTRICTED LAND BORDERING NATIONAL PARK LAND…Don’t miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to own a 1940’s farmhouse on 18 acres! Just a stone’s throw from the Blue Ridge Parkway. Farmhouse was renovated in 2016 with a new Rheem Tankless Water Heater, new metal roof, new vinyl siding w/insulation board, new windows, new kitchen, and flooring. The original oak hardwood flooring has been refinished in the bedroom and bonus room on the main level. The 2nd floor also has original oak hardwood flooring and will look beautiful once refinished. The 18 acres has very gentle terrain and offers many possible building sites, springs, creeks, three-stall barn w/storage loft, and two additional outbuildings. Great property for horses, farming, building a cabin community or even a tiny home development. Remember…This land is UNRESTRICTED! The possibilities are endless! Approximately 1,100 feet of frontage borders National Park Land, almost bordering the Blue Ridge Parkway. Two sides adjoin the sought-after gated community of Parkway Estates. This property is a must see…Too beautiful to describe! Schedule a showing today! 2nd floor ceiling height is 6'-11 3/4".

For open house information, contact Theresa DeMarco, Realty One Group Results at 336-846-8111

144 Lemly Road, Fleetwood, 28626 3 Beds 1 Bath | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,170 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Adorable cottage built in 1955 within 8 minutes of West Jefferson. Original hardwood flooring, newer roof, newer heating system, and new water heater, and outside space beside the creek are just a few unique qualities to this home. So many historic features in this home. The master is on the main floor along with 2 other bedrooms and 1 bath with heated tile floors. This property has a creek, 3 car garage /shed that measures 960 sq ft, shop that could be an apartment or workshop that is a perfect addition to the home. Acreage includes 8.6 acres of land, multiple building sites, a spring, and a view of the South Fork New River from uptop ! Open pasture and stream for horses or any farm animals. Relaxing firepit outside beside the creek for the cool summer evenings. Outside is wired for a hot tub already. Perfect location if you want to float the New River or come into West Jefferson to shop, dine, go to the art galleries, or travel to Boone to the ski slopes.

For open house information, contact Andrea Reeves-Witherspoon, Regency Properties at 336-246-2307

291 Green Acres Myers, Millers Creek, 28651 3 Beds 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Come take a look at this freshly renovated three bedroom home in the heart of Millers Creek. Enjoy updates such as a new roof, new siding and new HVAC. Walk inside to new flooring, paint, light fixtures and new appliances. The spacious living room beams with natural light and the kitchen provides ample storage with the new cabinets and built in pantry. Schedule a showing as soon as you can!

For open house information, contact Jacob Dancy, Blair Properties, Llc at 336-667-7355