These houses are for sale in Amarillo

(AMARILLO, TX) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Amarillo area:

4914 Georgia, Amarillo, 79110 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,405 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Looking for an affordable place to call home? This brick home is as spacious outside as it is inside. Roomy rooms and big backyard! A fireplace to cozy up to in the winter! A sunroom for that little extra needed in life...exercise, office, playroom, the opportunities are endless. Clean and ready to move in with lots of new features! New carpet, new paint inside and out, new countertops in the kitchen, Modern gray shower tile in the master. Roof replaced 2021. Are you ready to own your own home? Call us today!

For open house information, contact Jessica Waggoner, RE/MAX Town & Country II at 806-656-3047

9500 Jacobs Well Dr, Amarillo, 79119 4 Beds 3 Baths | $422,499 | Single Family Residence | 2,478 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Spectacular New Home in Highland Springs! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage home is built to impress. This home offers tile in all the wet areas including the study. Tile showers in all the bathrooms, Gas range with vent hood vented out & granite countertops. Wonderful covered patio. Great utility room with tons of cabinets. See Feature Sheet in Documents. Don't miss out on this one.

For open house information, contact Lisa Harris Home Team, Keller Williams Realty Amarillo at 806-359-4000

1302 Fume Blvd, Amarillo, 79124 3 Beds 2 Baths | $226,200 | Single Family Residence | 1,574 Square Feet | Built in 2022

NEW CONSTRUCTION IN THE VINEYARDS. 3 Plan - 3/2/2 Open floor plan with isolated master.This home is to start construction, in the new Phase 8, sometime in November or December of 2021. At this point, most of the finishes could be selected by the Buyer. Call for details!

For open house information, contact Kent R. Meyer, Seven Twelve Real Estate Advisors, LLC at 806-383-0919

1104 Rosemont St, Amarillo, 79106 3 Beds 3 Baths | $209,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,593 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Amazing 4 Bedroom 3 1/2 bath ,Step down, high ceilings, Isolated large Master with large closet and bathroom. Finished basement with utility that can be 4th bedroom or extra living area, man cave.... she shed, office, Air BNB, owner is willing to liquidate, price is not negotiable! In person viewings are only for buyers who are serious and preapproved. Cash or conventional preferred, but not necessary. Owner also poured a very large concrete slab for a shop. He spent the big money for new home owner!

For open house information, contact Sheryl Holcomb-Jimenez Group, EXP Realty, LLC at 888-519-7431