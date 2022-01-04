Check out these townhomes for sale in Baton Rouge

(BATON ROUGE, LA) If you’re on the market for a home in Baton Rouge, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

8060 Pennth Ave, Baton Rouge, 70809 2 Beds 3 Baths | $125,000 | Townhouse | 1,138 Square Feet | Built in None

Recently refreshed and move-in ready! This 2 BR, 2.5 BA townhome has floors and fresh paint throughout. Enjoy a private fenced-in patio off the kitchen and half bathroom nearby kitchen and dining area. All appliances to remain including refrigerator and stackable washer/dryer. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms in each and large walk-in closets. Primary bedroom with french doors that lead to a balcony. This townhome has a ton of natural daylight and storage, including under the stairs. HOA pool within walking distance of townhome. Close to both I-10 and I-12, OLOL, Baton Rouge General, Mall of Louisiana, and Perkins Rowe!

3143 O&Apos;Neal Lane, Baton Rouge, 70816 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Townhouse | 1,358 Square Feet | Built in None

CALLING ALL INVESTORS! This 3 bed 2 bath townhouse in Baton Rouge is perfect for investors or flippers! Nice privacy fenced in back yard with out building for storage or shop work. Large patio area for entertaining. Tile throughout downstairs for easy upkeep, built in cabinets in kitchen/breakfast area with chalkboard paint for the kids. Great location on O'Neal Lane. Less than a mile away from shopping and restaurants. Serious inquiries only. Schedule your showing today!

