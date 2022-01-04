Townhomes of Omaha: See what’s on the market

(OMAHA, NE) If you’re on the market for a home in Omaha, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

501 S 38Th Street, Omaha, 68105 3 Beds 4 Baths | $769,900 | Townhouse | 2,571 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Billy Coburn, M: 402-740-3130, billy.coburn@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Welcome to Dewey Row, Omaha’s premier Midtown community, where historic streets meet modern style. Nestled amidst the city’s most beloved neighborhoods, you’ll enjoy VIP access to everything Gold Coast, Blackstone and UNMC/Nebraska Medicine. An exclusive development, DR consists of 6 standout, 3-story living spaces, each with 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths. Every 2,500+-sq.-ft. home features thoughtful design and incredible details: personalized designer finishes, composite rooftop deck, covered balcony and climate-controlled 2-car garage. Additional highlights include phenomenal views, on-point color-palettes and elevator compatibility. Low-maintenance living, the beauty of contemporary design and the convenience of an amazing location—DR has it all. We can’t wait to show you around! Contact us today to learn more about this limited opportunity.

For open house information, contact Billy Coburn, Better Homes and Gardens R.E. at 402-932-5989

834 S 112 Plaza, Omaha, 68154 3 Beds 3 Baths | $345,000 | Townhouse | 2,957 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Bud Thomsen, M: 402-212-2821, bud.thomsen@kwElite.com, https://kwELITEcolumbus.com - Townhouse in a gated community in a convenient, private location. The expensive projects have been handled—newer roof, windows replaced throughout with Pella windows; deck off the main floor has been rebuilt; a window was added to the dining room for extra light; and the kitchen appliances have been replaced within the last 2 years. Large living room with balcony overlooks the colorful backyard landscaping and the lower-level family room steps out to another private conversational patio area. This lovely home has large rooms, a lot of storage, access to clubhouse and pool, and is in a great location.

For open house information, contact Bud Thomsen, kwELITE Real Estate at 402-769-3842

6118 S 116Th Street, Omaha, 68137 2 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Townhouse | 1,474 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Johnathan O'Gorman, M: 402-595-8857, johnathan@OmahaPropertyShop.com, www.betteromaha.com - Contract pending - on the market for back-up offers only. Maintenance-free living at this 2 bed, 2 bath, 2 car Millard townhome located in Brookhaven West! Step up into a sizable living room with a cozy fire place that flows easily into the dining room and bright open kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and breakfast bar. Spacious primary bedroom with walk-in closet and 3/4 en suite bath with double sinks & shower. Additional bedroom and full bath complete the main level. Finished lower level with large family room, laundry, and storage. Neutral finishes throughout. No backyard neighbors & close to Brookhaven Park. Freshly painted exterior. Monthly HOA fee covers snow removal, lawn care, and exterior paint! AMA

For open house information, contact Johnathan O'Gorman, Better Homes and Gardens R.E. at 402-932-5989

621 Center Street, Omaha, 68108 3 Beds 3 Baths | $398,000 | Townhouse | 1,731 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Mark Hinrichs, M: 402-850-4201, mhinrichs@kw.com, https://www.kw.com - Welcome to Dahlman Rows! These townhomes are nestled in an established neighborhood just south of downtown/Little Italy and east of Little Bohemia. All units have a welcoming covered front porch and a rooftop deck, affording stunning views. Large 2 car garage on the main level. 2nd story has a drop zone, powder room, an open kitchen and living room ideal for entertaining. 3rd story has 2 bedrooms with attached bathrooms, plus stackable washer/dryer. On the penthouse level, you will find a spacious bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, large primary bathroom, and access to the rooftop deck. Rooftop decks include connections for gas grills and water spigots. You will love the convenience of low maintenance and the ease of living in new construction. Quality built with James Hardie Pre-finished siding, Kohler fixtures throughout, LVT flooring, and quartz countertops. New elementary school close by at 10th & Pine to be comple

For open house information, contact Mark Hinrichs, Keller Williams Greater Omaha at 402-778-1212