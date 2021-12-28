ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, TX

Athens-curious? These homes are on the market

Athens Journal
Athens Journal
 1 day ago

(Athens, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Athens than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kt8kG_0dXYshUi00

10885 Cartwright Drive, Eustace, 75124

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,172 Square Feet | Built in 2004

GB-8786. MLS #96389. INVESTORS! LOOKING FOR AN INSTANT RENTAL PROPERTY? THIS LONG TERM RENTAL HAS TENANTS AND LEASE IN PLACE. MUST ALLOW 48 HOURS BEFORE ANY SHOWING.

For open house information, contact Susan Waterman, McAtee Realty Of Gun Barrel TX at 903-887-5658

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14699826)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oqSwg_0dXYshUi00

6033 Gowan Drive, Malakoff, 75148

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,800,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,060 Square Feet | Built in 1979

WATERFRONT ACREAGE... ONE-OF-A-KIND property on approx 9 acres with 325+or- WFF offers an amazing opportunity for a family compound or your dream project. A recently renovated 3-2-3 cpt lodge-style home has an Open Concept Great Room, new wood floors, concrete CT's and balconies with views forever. A Bonus Room is perfect for entertaining or a bunkroom. Water well, aerobic septic, Boat Launch. A small cabin with an RV carport and hookups is included. An Iron pipe entry to a winding private drive passes thru 38 platted 80x90 lots with mature trees. Envision the main home as a welcome center-clubhouse for cabins or an RV park. Raising of the new bridge on Hwy 198 makes this an even more amazing opportunity.

For open house information, contact Marsha Bourne, Avery Realty Group at 903-887-4420

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14616291)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZWNdx_0dXYshUi00

1301 Hwy 31, Malakoff, 75148

3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,406 Square Feet | Built in 1964

GREAT opportunity as a starter home or rental investment! Previously used as a rental property, this 3 bed 2 bath, approx. 1406 square foot home sits on two lots or approx. .3446 acres. The house features a split bedroom floor plan, all electric appliances, fenced in backyard, nice sized closets, and more.

For open house information, contact Nick Grant, Steve Grant Real Estate, LLC at 903-675-3503

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14701937)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wxGfX_0dXYshUi00

10898 Adam Dr, Eustace, 75124

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,172 Square Feet | Built in 2004

GB-8788. Long term rental with tenants and lease in place. Must allow 48 hours before any showing.

For open house information, contact Susan Waterman, McAtee Realty - Gun Barrel City at 903-887-5658

Copyright © 2021 Henderson County Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCBRTX-96379)

See more property details

Athens Journal

Athens Journal

Athens, TX
ABOUT

With Athens Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

