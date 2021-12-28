Athens-curious? These homes are on the market

(Athens, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Athens than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

10885 Cartwright Drive, Eustace, 75124 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,172 Square Feet | Built in 2004

GB-8786. MLS #96389. INVESTORS! LOOKING FOR AN INSTANT RENTAL PROPERTY? THIS LONG TERM RENTAL HAS TENANTS AND LEASE IN PLACE. MUST ALLOW 48 HOURS BEFORE ANY SHOWING.

6033 Gowan Drive, Malakoff, 75148 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,800,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,060 Square Feet | Built in 1979

WATERFRONT ACREAGE... ONE-OF-A-KIND property on approx 9 acres with 325+or- WFF offers an amazing opportunity for a family compound or your dream project. A recently renovated 3-2-3 cpt lodge-style home has an Open Concept Great Room, new wood floors, concrete CT's and balconies with views forever. A Bonus Room is perfect for entertaining or a bunkroom. Water well, aerobic septic, Boat Launch. A small cabin with an RV carport and hookups is included. An Iron pipe entry to a winding private drive passes thru 38 platted 80x90 lots with mature trees. Envision the main home as a welcome center-clubhouse for cabins or an RV park. Raising of the new bridge on Hwy 198 makes this an even more amazing opportunity.

1301 Hwy 31, Malakoff, 75148 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,406 Square Feet | Built in 1964

GREAT opportunity as a starter home or rental investment! Previously used as a rental property, this 3 bed 2 bath, approx. 1406 square foot home sits on two lots or approx. .3446 acres. The house features a split bedroom floor plan, all electric appliances, fenced in backyard, nice sized closets, and more.

10898 Adam Dr, Eustace, 75124 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,172 Square Feet | Built in 2004

GB-8788. Long term rental with tenants and lease in place. Must allow 48 hours before any showing.

