Check out these houses for sale in West Plains

1237 State Route 17, West Plains, 65775 4 Beds 3 Baths | $435,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,648 Square Feet | Built in 1999

A rewarding escape peacefully situated on 8.37 acres more or less, on blacktop close to town with a country charm. It is located near shopping and restaurants, but it has plenty of privacy. The home features an open floor plan with a magnificent kitchen island with stainless steel appliances. The 4 bedroom 3 bath home is spacious and has room for entertaining. The master en suite has a newly remodeled spa like bathroom. The full finished basement has 2 additional bedrooms (no windows). Enjoy the view of rolling hills from the large deck. The homeowners replaced the roof in 2018. A large 30'x32' shop equipped with electric and a lean to on each side is located a short distance from the home. Call today to view this spectacular home.

1674 County Road 6130, West Plains, 65775 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,407 Square Feet | Built in 1960

3 Bedrooms, 2 bathroom home in great location! Home is in need of some TLC however does have newer metal roof. Property has shed with lean-to as well as rural water and well available. Enjoy the outdoors and watching wildlife with the convenience of being 5 mins. from town.

4348 County Road 2120, Pomona, 65789 1 Bed 1 Bath | $27,500 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1970

This charming 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom home not even a minute from the highway would be a GREAT investment property/fixer-upper! The inside has a spacious living area with a kitchen/dining combo. Property is being sold as-is condition. Perfect for a person who wants to start acquiring property! Loads of potential and ready for you to take on!

1903 Kody, West Plains, 65775 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,743 Square Feet | Built in 1995

LOT/HOME - Excellent condition, spacious, 2743 sq.ft. maintenance free home in Wayhaven subdivision. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large kitchen with breakfast nook, bar, lot of built-ins and separate dinning room. Spacious open living room and master bedroom. Chain link fenced-in back yard with back deck and a storage/playhouse. Priced $229,900.00.

