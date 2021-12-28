Check out these houses for sale in West Plains

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 1 day ago

(WEST PLAINS, MO) If you’re on the house-hunt in the West Plains area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the West Plains area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dJjgY_0dXYrq9o00

1237 State Route 17, West Plains, 65775

4 Beds 3 Baths | $435,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,648 Square Feet | Built in 1999

A rewarding escape peacefully situated on 8.37 acres more or less, on blacktop close to town with a country charm. It is located near shopping and restaurants, but it has plenty of privacy. The home features an open floor plan with a magnificent kitchen island with stainless steel appliances. The 4 bedroom 3 bath home is spacious and has room for entertaining. The master en suite has a newly remodeled spa like bathroom. The full finished basement has 2 additional bedrooms (no windows). Enjoy the view of rolling hills from the large deck. The homeowners replaced the roof in 2018. A large 30'x32' shop equipped with electric and a lean to on each side is located a short distance from the home. Call today to view this spectacular home.

For open house information, contact Teresa Cockrum, Vantage Real Estate Group, LLC at 417-255-1500

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60194542)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yqCnz_0dXYrq9o00

1674 County Road 6130, West Plains, 65775

3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,407 Square Feet | Built in 1960

3 Bedrooms, 2 bathroom home in great location! Home is in need of some TLC however does have newer metal roof. Property has shed with lean-to as well as rural water and well available. Enjoy the outdoors and watching wildlife with the convenience of being 5 mins. from town.

For open house information, contact Mindy Tackitt-Lawrence, United Country-Cozort Realty, Inc. at 417-280-6604

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60204609)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NWtDJ_0dXYrq9o00

4348 County Road 2120, Pomona, 65789

1 Bed 1 Bath | $27,500 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1970

This charming 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom home not even a minute from the highway would be a GREAT investment property/fixer-upper! The inside has a spacious living area with a kitchen/dining combo. Property is being sold as-is condition. Perfect for a person who wants to start acquiring property! Loads of potential and ready for you to take on!

For open house information, contact Evan M DeShong, Keller Williams at 417-883-4900

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60204597)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GYhvI_0dXYrq9o00

1903 Kody, West Plains, 65775

3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,743 Square Feet | Built in 1995

LOT/HOME - Excellent condition, spacious, 2743 sq.ft. maintenance free home in Wayhaven subdivision. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large kitchen with breakfast nook, bar, lot of built-ins and separate dinning room. Spacious open living room and master bedroom. Chain link fenced-in back yard with back deck and a storage/playhouse. Priced $229,900.00.

For open house information, contact DORIS J. HARRIS, SELECT REAL ESTATE SERVICES at 417-255-0363

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60204394)

See more property details

West Plains News Beat

West Plains, MO
With West Plains News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

