Check out these homes on the Buffalo market now

(Buffalo, NY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Buffalo. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3039 Niagara Falls Boulevard, North Tonawanda, 14120 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Farm | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Check out this 3 bedroom 2 full bath home on 6.8 acres in Niagara Wheatfield Schools. While centrally located house is set far back from the road with lots of privacy. The house has beautiful woodwork and charm throughout. Good size kitchen with butler's pantry with original woodwork, full dining room and bright living room with hardwood floors that just gleam. The first floor has an additional room that could be used as a den/office or even first floor bedroom. Large master bedroom and extra spacious full bathroom upstairs along with 2 other good size bedrooms. Full basement and full attic for lots of storage. Barn and additional out building on the property, for work space, hobby space or just lots of storage. So many possibilities with this property.

8667 Rebecca Drive, Williamsville, 14221 4 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,526 Square Feet | Built in 1962

MUST SEE!!! SPACIOUS & beautifully appointed raised ranch in the Town of Clarence with highly-rated schools and a convenient 2.5 car attached garage. Featuring a bright & GORGEOUS updated kitchen w/Merillat Masterpiece cabinets, luxurious GRANITE counters, breakfast bar & recessed lights with hardwood and new laminate floors throughout, this desirable and meticulously maintained home has fresh paint, many updates throughout & enjoys an abundance of NATURAL LIGHT. Move-in ready with an attractive master bedroom suite, this delightful, OPEN-LAYOUT home rests on a serene & generous lot set in a quiet development w/an expansive back deck & rear concrete patio, perfect for sipping your morning coffee, with a lovely backyard oasis backing to trees for privacy! Updates include septic top 2020, kitchen 2019, A/C 2018, vinyl siding 2017, garage doors 2016, boiler 2014, arch. shingle roof 2013, newer upstairs windows & much more. Calm & tranquility abound here on this PEACEFUL & secluded street, close to ALL conveniences yet w/room enough to breathe. Low taxes, great schools and in walking distance Sheridan Hill Elementary for those relaxing morning strolls! Offers due 11/9/21 at Noon

99 Beale Avenue, Cheektowaga, 14225 2 Beds 1 Bath | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 990 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Welcome Home to 99 Beale Avenue, an adorable 2 BR Cape Cod with so much to love! The front entry leads to a light and bright living /dining room combo, with original hardwood floors and a beautiful bay window. The fully-applianced kitchen opens onto a covered rear porch with a view of the generous fenced backyard. There is a large 2.5+ garage for car enthusiasts or for those who need storage. House has sound mechanicals and a nice list of updates. Showings begin on Wednesday, November 17th. Stop in our 2 Open Houses scheduled for Wed 11/17 4-6 pm and Sat 11/20 1-3 pm. We can't wait to show you your new home! Offers, if any, will be considered starting on Monday, November 22nd at 10 am.

105 Domedion Avenue, Buffalo, 14211 3 Beds 1 Bath | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,588 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Thank you for looking at our home. Here you have a single-family 3 bedrooms 1 bath home with a detached garage ready for move-in or you can keep the long-time tenant (great tenant ) and make income from this income-generating property. Located near public transportation in Buffalos East Side. Schedule soon before this one is gone. Peace and Blessings.

