Check out these homes for sale in Ironwood now

(Ironwood, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Ironwood. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5964 Hwy 2, Ironwood, 49938 3 Beds 4 Baths | $629,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,294 Square Feet | Built in 1979

An absolutely stunning full log masterpiece combined with a fantastic high-traffic location! Over $700K invested in renovations and absolutely no expense was spared in terms of material quality from floor to ceiling. Could be used as an impressive business location, restaurant, rental lodging (there are 3 bedrooms downstairs along with a master bath), B&B, even a luxurious home, or whatever one can imagine. Situated on 11 acres with a huge pond, this property is located on US Highway 2 and is ready to use and enjoy now! Massive stone fireplaces, the top quality finishes, wood carvings, a gorgeous bar, impressive loft, and incredible recreation area--no detail was overlooked! Just a couple miles from the Midwest's best skiing, across the road from the snowmobile/ATV trail, and conveniently located close to the hospital. A brand new septic has been installed in November, 2021. A truly beautiful property inside and out--call today and don't miss out!

306 4Th, Hurley, 54534 4 Beds 2 Baths | $167,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,231 Square Feet | Built in None

Perfect opportunity to own a 4bed/2ba family home in the city of Hurley! Updated kitchen with pass through to the new family room addition adds extra space for family gatherings. This large living room area complete with French doors out to your private deck. Original hardwood, spacious upstairs with 4 bedrooms and plenty of space on the main floor. Just blocks from snowmobile and ATV trails, downtown Hurley, and school. Enjoy small town living right from your own spacious front porch. Don't miss out on this turn key home!

12 Nimikon, Montreal, 54525 3 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,108 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Excellent investment opportunity in Gile, WI! Post office has a long-term lease and is only using the front entrance and one small room. Main floor apartment features two bedrooms, living room, kitchen, dining room, full bath, and bonus room. The second floor features a one bedroom apartment with living room, full bath, and kitchen. There's also a 2-car detached garage for extra storage along with the full unfinished basement. The Gile Flowage Park with sand beach & boat ramp is only a couple blocks away. Call today to set up an appointment--a great rental investment opportunity or live in one unit and rent the other.

732 E Pabst, Ironwood, 49938 4 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1915

4BR/1.5BA Ironwood home in a convenient family location! Less than a block from Luther Wright K-12 school, downtown and shopping are right there. This home features a nice sized living room, separate dining room area, large kitchen, and a newly added half bath downstairs. Upstairs, you'll find an updated full bathroom and four large bedrooms ensuring room for the entire family. A full unfinished basement is downstairs and outside there is a large covered deck for relaxing and a roomy backyard with a shed. Come see today!

