On the hunt for a home in Huntsville? These houses are on the market

(Huntsville, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Huntsville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

121 Arctic Fox Trail, Meridianville, 35759 4 Beds 2 Baths | $268,915 | Single Family Residence | 1,884 Square Feet | Built in None

Perfect for Empty-Nesters or a growing family. The spacious kitchen is complete with a walk in pantry, plenty of counter space, and casual dining area with atrium doors leading out to a covered porch. The main suite features a shower, private toilet, double vanities and a huge walk-in closet.

For open house information, contact Chrystal Justice D.R. Horton - Huntsville

250 Lakewater Circle, Meridianville, 35759 3 Beds 2 Baths | $263,390 | Single Family Residence | 1,683 Square Feet | Built in None

This charming plan includes a spacious kitchen that flows perfectly into the dining area where there is access to a covered rear porch. Plenty of natural light in a comfortable living area. The main suite features a walk-in closet and double vanities not usually seen in a house of this modest size.

For open house information, contact George Cruz D.R. Horton - Huntsville

125 Bienville St, Madison, 35758 4 Beds 4 Baths | $856,999 | Single Family Residence | 3,559 Square Feet | Built in None

The Thornberry plan is a 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house that offers a spacious 3,556 square feet. This plan features a luxurious double front porch. The master suite provides a secluded retreat complete with a lavish connecting bathroom. Featuring a double vanity, walk-in closet, soaking tub, and walk-in shower. The 2-story great room allows everyone to be connected throughout the house. This open-concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining on all occasions. The Thornberry plan is the perfect home for you!

For open house information, contact Rhonda Pitts Stone Martin Builders

264 Northlake Drive, Meridianville, 35759 4 Beds 3 Baths | $396,035 | Single Family Residence | 2,336 Square Feet | Built in None

The Victoria - An inviting foyer leads into an over-sized family room with loads of natural light. The luxurious main suite is a wonderful place to relax and includes a spacious walk-in closet and double vanities. Bonus Option Available.

For open house information, contact George Cruz D.R. Horton - Huntsville