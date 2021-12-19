ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

On the hunt for a home in Huntsville? These houses are on the market

 2 days ago

(Huntsville, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Huntsville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

121 Arctic Fox Trail, Meridianville, 35759

4 Beds 2 Baths | $268,915 | Single Family Residence | 1,884 Square Feet | Built in None

Perfect for Empty-Nesters or a growing family. The spacious kitchen is complete with a walk in pantry, plenty of counter space, and casual dining area with atrium doors leading out to a covered porch. The main suite features a shower, private toilet, double vanities and a huge walk-in closet.

For open house information, contact Chrystal Justice D.R. Horton - Huntsville

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-70042-243-70042-700420000-0087)

250 Lakewater Circle, Meridianville, 35759

3 Beds 2 Baths | $263,390 | Single Family Residence | 1,683 Square Feet | Built in None

This charming plan includes a spacious kitchen that flows perfectly into the dining area where there is access to a covered rear porch. Plenty of natural light in a comfortable living area. The main suite features a walk-in closet and double vanities not usually seen in a house of this modest size.

For open house information, contact George Cruz D.R. Horton - Huntsville

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-24333-243-24333-700210000-0047)

125 Bienville St, Madison, 35758

4 Beds 4 Baths | $856,999 | Single Family Residence | 3,559 Square Feet | Built in None

The Thornberry plan is a 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house that offers a spacious 3,556 square feet. This plan features a luxurious double front porch. The master suite provides a secluded retreat complete with a lavish connecting bathroom. Featuring a double vanity, walk-in closet, soaking tub, and walk-in shower. The 2-story great room allows everyone to be connected throughout the house. This open-concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining on all occasions. The Thornberry plan is the perfect home for you!

For open house information, contact Rhonda Pitts Stone Martin Builders

Copyright © 2021 Stone Martin Builders. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMBBN-366-5996-156-5996-90222-114300)

264 Northlake Drive, Meridianville, 35759

4 Beds 3 Baths | $396,035 | Single Family Residence | 2,336 Square Feet | Built in None

The Victoria - An inviting foyer leads into an over-sized family room with loads of natural light. The luxurious main suite is a wonderful place to relax and includes a spacious walk-in closet and double vanities. Bonus Option Available.

For open house information, contact George Cruz D.R. Horton - Huntsville

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-24334-243-24333-700270000-0028)

