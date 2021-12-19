Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Santa Rosa

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(SANTA ROSA, CA) These Santa Rosa townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

1822 Arroyo Sierra Circle, Santa Rosa, 95405

4 Beds 3 Baths | $570,000 | Townhouse | 1,718 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Desireable eastside Sierra Creek 4bd/2.5ba. townhouse, with gated front courtyard and private back tiled patio. Granite counters and oak cabinetry in the kitchen, wood-burning fireplace in the roomy living room, new carpeting in spaceous upstairs bedrooms, mirrored closet doors, skylights and many other appealing features (laundry chute). Single-car garage with auto-opener. Pool, tennis & basketball courts, RV/boat parking, expansive lawn area and other amenities for owners' exclusive use.

2106 Chianti Drive, Santa Rosa, 95403

3 Beds 2 Baths | $498,000 | Townhouse | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1984

This move in ready home can be yours for the new year! Welcome to a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, PUD/townhome in Vineyard Meadows. One bedroom and a full bathroom downstairs plus 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath with baths upstairs will give you plenty of space. Home has laminate flooring downstairs along with fresh paint throughout. In-door laundry closet, washer & dryer included. Fireplace, attached one car garage along with all appliances included, make this home a must see! Location is close to shopping, transportation and schools. Start the 2022 year in your new home!

532 Spruce Street, Santa Rosa, 95407

2 Beds 3 Baths | $485,000 | Townhouse | 1,210 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Fantastic PUD in Santa Rosa's gated community of Casa Del Sol. This 1210sf unit has 2 primary suites, a single car garage with new belt drive opener, exterior entry pad and interior access. There is a new 9ft, 3 panel slider in the living room. Other updates also include a new heater and laminate flooring in living room and new flooring in bathrooms. There's even inside laundry! This unit is conveniently located to the community clubhouse, pool and gym. All centrally located to shopping, freeway access and restaurants.

