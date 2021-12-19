ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Houston

Houston Digest
 2 days ago

(HOUSTON, TX) If you’re on the market for a home in Houston, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gwn2N_0dR60Jhm00

2555 Bering Drive, Houston, 77057

2 Beds 3 Baths | $255,000 | Townhouse | 1,675 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Beautifully updated Galleria Townhome with bubbling hot tub you will not want to miss! Private gated garden with a soaring two-story entry. This home has an open floor plan, great for entertaining. The entire home has recently been professionally painted and both bedrooms have been recarpeted. Stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen countertops, and tile throughout the first floor. Don't forget to check out the 2 showers in the Primary bedroom. Schedule a showing today, the market is moving fast and this great-priced home is sure to go fast!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kBxCl_0dR60Jhm00

53 Legend Lane, Houston, 77024

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,250,000 | Townhouse | 4,015 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Won Award of Honor as Best New Contemporary Home in Houston by the American Institute of Architects, Houston Chapter. Designed & built by an Architect & Interior Designer for their personal home, the owners have continually upgraded & remodeled. The home was recently remodeled in 2021. Location in a private controlled access community with views overlooking a beautiful meandering Buffalo Bayou ravine through a heavily wooded lot - you will not even feel like you live in the city. Features a two-story living room, multiple balconies, basement wine cellar & huge fourth-level roof terrace w/ fireplace, tv & wet bar. Custom features include Thermador appliances, eleven storage closets, built-ins, complete surround sound, custom cabinetry, and more. A must-see! You will not be disappointed. Schedule your private showing today.

