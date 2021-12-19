Lincoln-curious? These homes are on the market

(Lincoln, NE) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lincoln will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

5746 Lenox Avenue, Lincoln, 68510 3 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,414 Square Feet | Built in 1961

**LARGE BRICK 3+1BR 3BATH RANCH**This good-sized classic Lincoln ranch has 1764sf on just the main floor. The WINDOWS HAVE BEEN REPLACED. Roomy Living Room with Hardwood Floors connects to a lovely terrace. Perfect for morning coffee! Kitchen has been updated with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Sink & Faucet. Eat-In Dining Area & Skylight bring extra joy to the space! Functional Built-ins inside the Pantry Cabinet make this already large kitchen even better. Across the hall is the Formal Dining Room with Hardwood Floors & Built-In China Hutch. Convert this space to a huge 4th Bedroom if that fits your needs better. 3 more bedrooms with hardwood floors and 2 bathrooms complete the main floor. The basement is finished a smaller den area leading out to the enclosed patio plus a very large Family Room. You'll find a 2nd Kitchen here plus more Built-In Cabinets in the Wet Bar area. Basement 3/4 Bath has been updated. Tour this timeless, centrally-located home today!

7920 S 69Th Street, Lincoln, 68516 4 Beds 3 Baths | $468,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,701 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction that's ready to close in February 2022! All products have been selected with a designer's eye, which means you get to move in and enjoy. This 4 bed, 3 bath home is situated on a large, walkout lot in the highly sought after Village Meadows neighborhood. This spacious home backs to trees and includes an east facing covered deck with walkout to a covered patio below, and a west facing front exposure. The front facade pairs stone and fiber cement siding along with a decorative column and shutters for maximum curb appeal. Inside you'll find timeless finishes that include granite countertops, a tile walk-in shower, black hardware and fixtures, as well as a grand fireplace. You'll also find a highly functional floorplan with the laundry/mud room connecting to the primary suite and a large kitchen island for entertaining. There's lots to love about this quality home. Offered by Schneider Custom Homes - "Homes Built for Living".

1842 Pepper Avenue, Lincoln, 68502 4 Beds 3 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,030 Square Feet | Built in 1912

Contract Pending! Conveniently located awaits your home! Enjoy a spacious kitchen with all new appliances and a traditional dining area that opens to a living area fit for entertaining. The second level features 3 Bedrooms with an oversized suite and attached porch area. Allow your imagination to come to life with the 4th bedroom on the third level as there is much space to utilize. This home was completely renovated in 2017 with all new plumbing, electrical, and HVAC. Schedule your showing now as this one will not last long!

2164 Southwood Place, Lincoln, 68512 2 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Townhouse | 1,126 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Walk out your back door and you can see wildlife in the wooded area lining your backyard in this remodeled South Lincoln townhome! This 2-bedroom, 2 bath area townhome features beautiful, refinished wooden stairs and custom storage nooks throughout. Tile floor in bathrooms and kitchen area, oversized bedrooms and closets, and a large open living space. In addition to the one stall garage, you will find rare additional guest parking nearby. Located in the desirable southwest Lincoln area close to schools, shopping and bike trails. Come take a look before it's gone!

