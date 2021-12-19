Top homes for sale in Monroe

(Monroe, LA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Monroe. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

100 Wham, Monroe, 71203 3 Beds 3 Baths | $252,560 | Manufactured Home | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Great New Home on 1.25 acres. Step into your brand new energy efficient home with a large master suite, open floor plan and large porch

For open house information, contact Dustin James, Keller Williams - Monroe at 318-812-7653

1715 Highway 80 E, Monroe, 71203 2 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,340 Square Feet | Built in 2001

This inviting one story Acadian style home is move in ready with an extra spacious family room showcasing vaulted wood ceiling and double steel entry doors. This home touts 2340 HSF, 5 rooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a recently added metal roof and front porch large enough for the entire family to gather. The home itself sits on 2 acres, 1/5 acre being fenced, with 10 additional agricultural acres (presently rented) surrounding for a total of 12 acres. Some of the remarkable features of this home are: large galley style kitchen with industrial stove vent, walk-in pantry, sizable master closet, abundant parking in front and rear, with covered 2-car carport, exterior storage building and much more. It was remodeled 2 years ago.

For open house information, contact Judy Humble, Brown Realty Co. of Rayville, Inc. at 318-728-9544

129 Liner Drive, Monroe, 71203 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,435 Square Feet | Built in None

This is a great 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home located in Monroe's Lakeshore school district! The home has been updated & features a great floor plan, vinyl plank flooring throughout, vaulted living room ceiling, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, and plenty of kitchen cabinet space! The Master suite offers dual sinks and a large walk-in closet! The property also has a spacious fenced-in backyard complete with an open patio! This one won't last long, so schedule your private showing today!

For open house information, contact SHANE WOOTEN, Keller Williams - Monroe at 318-812-7653

301 Lincoln Road, Monroe, 71203 3 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,626 Square Feet | Built in 1965

This 3 bedroom 2 bath house sits on two lots giving 1.52 Ac to have a large back yard. Has lots of potential with some love. Needs Some renovations and some have already been started such as a new kitchen counter top, new sink and light fixture with a gas stove out in the shop. Also new floors have been put in. There is a gun safe built into a closet in the hall with a steal door. Priced just right for all this house has to offer for the person with an eye for renovations.

For open house information, contact Sandra Whitlock, EXP Realty LLC at 337-522-7554