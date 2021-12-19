ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Take a look at these homes for sale in Joliet

Joliet Dispatch
Joliet Dispatch
 2 days ago

(Joliet, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Joliet will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09U6rW_0dR5iVWQ00

323 Cascade Lane, Oswego, 60543

3 Beds 3 Baths | $269,900 | Condominium | 1,916 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Do not hesitate to come see this wonderful, spacious home in Winding Waters. These homes rarely hit the market. Conveniently located near all the shopping in Oswego and very close to schools and Fox Bend Golf Course help make this home a great find. Once inside the volume of the home is stunning. The living room and dining room combo have 12' ceilings and new carpet. The foyer vaults up to the second floor. The kitchen and family room combo is cozy and great for entertaining. The kitchen has 42" upper oak cabinets, corian countertops and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen is wide open to the family room and has a large island great for a quick meal or conversation. Floor to ceiling stone gas log fireplace is a centerpiece for the family room. Walk out back to the concrete patio. First floor master bedroom has 12' ceilings, walk in closet and large updated bath with a large walk in shower. Upstairs has two bedrooms and den that is currently being used as a bedroom as well. The large unfinished basement is great for storage or has loads of potential for additional living area. The roof, gutters, and driveway are all new with the siding to be replaced, all by the association. What a wonderful home, with the benefits of condo maintenance. Hurry to see.

For open house information, contact Brian Hauser, Charles Rutenberg Realty of IL at 630-929-1100

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11260672)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bg96r_0dR5iVWQ00

315 Springbrook Trail South, Oswego, 60543

3 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Townhouse | 1,672 Square Feet | Built in 2004

The Buyer was unable to secure financing, so their loss is your gain! LOCATION! Being tucked into a tree row at the back corner of the subdivision gives this unit a more private feeling than most, with a row of additional community parking spots available conveniently at the end of the building, making this a stellar location just blocks away from multipurpose paths and lakes, plus restaurants and all of your shopping needs. Inside, the first floor boasts hardwood flooring in the open floor plan with the Kitchen looking out into the Living Room and Dining Area. The second level has a great layout with the large Master Bedroom and luxury Master Bathroom, including a separate shower, jacuzzi tub, and double vanity, with a functionally large loft, the laundry/utility room, and the hallway full Bathroom between the Master and the additional 2 true Bedrooms. Please note that almost the entire home was painted last month- including ceilings, walls, trim, and doors! Other items to love include the plantation shutters, 9' ceilings, 42" Kitchen cabinets, breakfast bar between, multiple closets in the Master Bedroom, 2 car garage, recently replaced water heater, RING doorbell, and a $2,000 credit towards the carpet so the new owner can choose whatever flooring they wish for those areas!

For open house information, contact Cindy Heckelsberg, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 815-553-2406

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11250066)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4doPrZ_0dR5iVWQ00

4518 Hedge Row Court, Plainfield, 60586

4 Beds 4 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Ready immediately! Four bedrooms plus three and a half bathrooms is perfect for the growing family, or fantastic entertaining possibilities. Gorgeous lot on cul-de-sac backing to open green space featuring water views, and a walking path. Oversized rooms and wood laminate flooring and ceramic throughout wonderful flowing first floor. Built in storage in breakfast room for ease of entertaining, island kitchen with stainless appliances, first floor laundry room and powder room, and an abundance of light. Great finished basement with recreation room, den, bathroom, and 4th bedroom. Primary bedroom with double sinks in bath plus large walk in closet. Storage shed and crawl space for additional storage complete the picture. You will love this one! Hurry over before it's gone.

For open house information, contact Max Shallow, RE/MAX Professionals Select at 630-904-6400

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11256932)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kAXAK_0dR5iVWQ00

907 Meadowbrook Road, Elwood, 60421

3 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,308 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Walking into this house and you will know you are right at home. The foyer opens right into the living room with grand vaulted ceilings and brick fireplace. The living room flows right into the eat in kitchen. Off the kitchen is a screened in porch on one end and the garage and basement steps at the other. This dry basement is unfinished and equipped with a new sump pump. The screened in porch leads to a fenced backyard. On the other side of the living room are 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The screens on the porch were recently replace, freshly painted, and driveway recently sealed.

For open house information, contact Kerstin Pasteris, 2 Get Moving Realty at 815-290-5002

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11257974)

See more property details

