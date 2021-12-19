ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Check out these Lafayette homes on the market

Lafayette Digest
Lafayette Digest
 2 days ago

(Lafayette, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lafayette will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2adaT0_0dR5i7fT00

111 Rue Chateau Royal, Youngsville, 70592

4 Beds 3 Baths | $367,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,171 Square Feet | Built in None

New construction homes at this competitive price per square foot are a rare find in Youngsville these days! Come to Belle Maison and view this spacious floor plan that is perfect for family living and entertaining. With a re-energized focus on quality, you will love that granite throughout is standard. Our industry-leading energy efficiency features are awesome. We go over and above the standard Louisiana warranty, offering a full 2-10 warranty on the home and up to 10-yr warranty coverage on the Carrier brand AC compressor. The home is located just minutes from the SportsPlex and the new High School. Subdivision features include a community playground and common areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q79Qk_0dR5i7fT00

703 Lexington Parkway, Carencro, 70520

3 Beds 2 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,404 Square Feet | Built in None

This home is a must see, rare find in the Magnolia Subdivision! Enjoy the enclosedsunroom which overlooks the peaceful, well-maintained backyard that is perfect for an outdoor kitchen. Home features 2 large living room spaces, one with multiple tall windows allowing viewof backyard and lovely natural light, as well as a home office space with a lot of extra storage. The other living room space offers an open floor plan making it the perfect place to gather forget-togethers, holidays and more. This living space also has beautiful built-ins, surrounding the fireplace. With a split floor plan for privacy, you will be able to enjoy the master bedroom with the connecting large bathroom that offers a large soaking tub, separate shower, large walk-in closet and a second closet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20GuiR_0dR5i7fT00

105 Windy Feather Drive, Broussard, 70518

3 Beds 3 Baths | $374,900 | Farm | 2,082 Square Feet | Built in None

New under Construction!! Gorgeous Farmhouse Style home in the newest phase of Cypress Meadows! From the moment you step inside you will notice the charm and sophistication in every detail of this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home that Shivers Brothers Construction is known for. This home Boasts amazing ceiling carpentry, Custom cabinets, no carpet, designer tile, and slab granite throughout, energy star appliances, gas stove, tankless hot water heater, and So Much More.. The Master Bath will feature a freestanding tub with Large Separate custom shower. Come Take a Peek at this Masterpiece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Mt8A_0dR5i7fT00

1101 Kim Drive, Lafayette, 70503

3 Beds 2 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,235 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Don't miss out on this amazing completely renovated home centrally located in heart of Lafayette near shopping, dining, and so much more! Pulling up to this home it is easy to fall in love with this Acadian inspired home situated on an oversized lot with beautiful landscaping and wooden beams. Once inside, you will notice the light and airy feel of this beauty with the neutral paint palette, light wood flooring, and tons of natural lighting. Custom built ins, vinyl title, reclaimed cypress counter tops, calcutta quartzite, and custom pecan doors are just a few designer extras that really make this home POP! This beautiful home won't last long so schedule your showing before it's too late!

