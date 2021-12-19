Take a look at these homes for sale in Phillipsburg

(Phillipsburg, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Phillipsburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

516 Fourth St., Phillipsburg, 67661 3 Beds 3 Baths | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,506 Square Feet | Built in 1910

516 Fourth St., Phillipsburg, Ks. This charming 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home has all the charm and architecture of a early 1900 Victorian. The welcoming front porch gives entrance into a beautiful foyer which is flooded with natural light accented by the original leaded stain glass windows. A most impressive oak staircase leads to a second floor and floor to ceiling glass French doors lead to the living room which also has high ceiling and a beautiful front window of stain glass. Off to the side of living room through a second set of glass French doors is a spacious study with original tiled wood burning fireplace, floor to ceiling bookcases and more stain glass windows which creates a warm flood of light. The living room flows into an oversized dining space that is separated by a unique wooden folding door. A main floor full bathroom and bedroom with a large closet and bonus room. The kitchen comes with a gas stove and dishwasher. Off of the kitchen is a large pantry area and the door to the unfinished basement which provides for much storage space. The laundry area is off the kitchen and leads to the back door. The curved oak staircase leads to 2 bedrooms 1 full bathroom and a 1/2 bath off the larger bedroom. Gorgeous built-ins, mill work, window seats, doors, and hardware adds class to every space in this 2,506 sq. ft. home. There is a single car 24X14 garage off the back yard along with a 16X8 tool shed. The home sits on a corner oversized lot with mature landscaping.

For open house information, contact Larry Riggs, Kansasland Realty and Auction at 785-543-4440

242 Fisher Drive, Phillipsburg, 67661 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Located on a corner lot with beautiful rock landscaping, mature trees, and a fenced yard sits this all brick home. The main floor living room offers a fireplace and opens up to the dining room. From the dining room, you can exit the home to an enclosed patio or enter the updated kitchen that has room for an additional dining space. A spacious bathroom with a walk-in shower is situated between the two main floor bedrooms and you'll love the abundance of built-in storage in the hallway. Main floor laundry is available as you exit the attached garage entering into the home. The basement offers an additional family room with wood burning fireplace, 3/4 bathroom, non-conforming bedroom, and a storage /work room. The newer windows, updated ac/heat, plumbing manifold system, and hardwoods available on the main floor are just a few perks buyers won't complain about. Make a move on this one before it's gone.

For open house information, contact Jessica Hindman, 4C Land & Auction, LLC at 785-533-3300

414 4Th Street, Phillipsburg, 67661 4 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,957 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This lovely corner lot home is ready for a new owner! On the main floor you will find a large living room, perfect for family events. The main floor also boasts an updated kitchen, large dining room and full bath with new flooring. Also on the main floor is a bedroom, laundry room and office area. To complement this level you will find a nice sunroom with a wood-burning stove. As you travel up the stairs, you will find three large bedrooms with plenty of storage and a 3/4 bath. The basement is unfinished and ready for the new buyer to custom it to their liking. Attention garage lovers!! You will fall in love with this garage built in 2004 that measures 50'x30' and has two garage doors with openers, two walk through doors and a floor pit. If you are looking for the perfect man cave look no further!! A 27'x17' shed complements this property along with a smaller garden shed. Tons of storage at this location! To further complement this corner lot, you will find a large fenced in backyard with patio and a beautifully maintained front yard complete with an underground irrigation system!

For open house information, contact Jessica Hindman, 4C Land & Auction, LLC at 785-533-3300

621 Sunrise Drive, Phillipsburg, 67661 3 Beds 2 Baths | $79,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,148 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Here is an affordable 3 bed / 2 bath ranch in a great neighborhood. On the main floor you'll love the laundry area, eat-in kitchen, dining area with hardwood floors, spacious living room, 2 bedrooms with hardwood floors, 3/4 bath, and attached garage. In the basement there are several storage areas, a large family room, 3/4 bath, 1 bedroom (no egress), and storm shelter. Exterior has an updated class 4 high impact resistant roof, new in 2016, and a carport that gives you additional off street parking with a newer asphalt driveway.

For open house information, contact Jessica Hindman, 4C Land & Auction, LLC at 785-533-3300