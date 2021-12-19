Take a look at these homes for sale in Lakeview

(Lakeview, OR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Lakeview than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

830 Center St, Lakeview, 97630 2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,281 Square Feet | Built in 1955

MOTIVATED SELLERS! Cozy home just 2 blocks to downtown on quiet Center St. with wonderful shade trees in the backyard, Professionally remodeled down to the studs 10 years ago. Updated lighting and new carpet in the last year! Owner says bring CASH offers. The house has a partial foundation, so financing options are limited! The owner will consider addressing the foundation under an owner carry contract at added cost with $60,000 down. With the classic floor plan, original features and touches like hardwood stairs, and a spacious backyard, this home is perfect as a starter home, as a rental, or both. There is also an additional driveway for RV parking. Fruit trees abound. Home shown by appointment only.

For open house information, contact Deanna Walls, High Country Real Estate at 541-947-2224

348 S E St, Lakeview, 97630 4 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,419 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Quality building shows in this well maintained Home. Lots of authentic hardwood flooring. Wonderful built-in storage. One car garage with extra space and a carport. Located in popular E Street. Three large bedrooms, two baths. Finished basement. Cottage style makes for great curb appeal.

For open house information, contact Susie Cahill, Honker Realty at 541-947-0980

19922 Rabbit Hill Rd, Lakeview, 97630 3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Nice little mini ranch on Rabbit Hill Rd. 19 +/- pasture acres in two tax lots. Immaculate, well kept 1740 sf 3-bedroon 2-bath 1982 manufactured home with updated flooring and counter-tops. Step out the back to a, nice covered back porch ,mature trees encompass the home area. Detached garage/shop with a carport, convenient large wood shed, chicken coop, older barn for hay storage with feed stalls. 35'+/- metal Conex box for extra storage. There are nice wood corrals for working animals. Good stock fencing on all separate pasture areas. Bring your horses, 4-H animals and a few cows and enjoy a great rural life style. All heavy metal gates, feed bunks, panels and squeeze chutes are not included in a sale.

For open house information, contact Randy Utley, Favell-Utley Corporation at 541-947-2161

1076 Linda Lane, Lakeview, 97630 3 Beds 1 Bath | $198,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,395 Square Feet | Built in 1976

This adorable 3 bed 1 bath home was updated 2018-2021 with new Envi heaters in bedrooms, new Life-Proof Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout, new soft close kitchen cabinets with solid surface counter tops, certified wood stove, new light fixtures, new trim and baseboards, vinyl double pane windows. The garage has been turned into a family room or playroom, with the washer, dryer and hot water heater in that room for easy access. The roof was new in 2016. Close to schools. Large back yard. Carport with storage area. Make an appointment to see this property soon. It will not remain on the market long.

For open house information, contact Deanna Walls, High Country Real Estate at 541-947-2224