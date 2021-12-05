Top homes for sale in Big Rapids

(Big Rapids, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Big Rapids. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

730 N 4Th Avenue, Big Rapids, 49307 4 Beds 2 Baths | $104,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Call Ashley for a showing 616-226-9611. Beautiful 2-story home in Big Rapids. Gorgeous front door welcomes you into the living room with original hardwood flooring and trim. Main floor features kitchen with built-in cabinets, spacious living room, dining room that can also be utilized as den/office, 1 bedroom, and full bath. Upper level with 3 addtl bedrooms and full bathroom. Enjoy the crisp spring mornings and fall evenings in the 3-season room or enjoy a glass of lemonade on the covered frontporch. Shared driveway to 1-stall detached garage as well as additional paved parking area on east side of home. Great for the outdoor enthusiast as you can walk right out your back door for access to the White Pine Trail or the nearby River Walk along the Muskegon River. Close to dining, shopping, and entertainment and an easy 10-minute commute to US-131.

1416 N State Street, Big Rapids, 49307 4 Beds 1 Bath | $119,400 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Amazing home with Muskegon River frontage! This 4 bed 1 bath home is priced to sell! Set on two spacious waterfront lots totaling 1.75 acres, and there is viable access to the river! Only minutes away from downtown, Ferris University, and shopping areas. Schedule your showing today!*INCLUDES THE ADJACENT VACANT LAND (RIGHT OF PROPERTY IN GOOGLE EARTH VIEW)*

6252 Kilkenny Drive, Stanwood, 49346 3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,753 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Looking to relax and enjoy your own lake front property? Look no further. This beautiful home with three large bedrooms and two full bathrooms on Kilkenny Lake is waiting for you. Located in a quiet area with 140ft of secluded water front will give you a chance to take a break from the hustle and bustle of life. You can sit and enjoy the lake from your back patio or grab a paddle and cruise the lake. Let's not forget the excessive amounts of storage to help you stay organized with two large closets, a mudroom of the garage and the bonus of in kitchen pantry. And with this spacious open floor plan you can enjoy the views of the lake from every room. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity!

6245 Dublin Drive, Stanwood, 49346 5 Beds 4 Baths | $589,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,949 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Beautiful French country home with upgrades like crown molding, tray ceiling, wrought iron and the marble foyer opening to the great room. The kitchen is a chef's dream with antique cabinetry, farmhouse style sink, GE stainless steel appliances, and walk-in pantry. The family room offers French doors that open to Trex decking overlooking a fabulous outdoor entertaining area. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, euro tiled shower, jacuzzi tub, separate bidet, ample vanity space & makeup area. The lower level is another finished area for entertaining with a bathroom, family room, den, and wet bar. Extras: 10' solid wood doors throughout, sprinkler system, professionally landscaped yard with a putting green, outdoor fireplace with steel grill, TV and waterfall.

