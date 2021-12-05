On the hunt for a home in Ionia? These houses are on the market

(Ionia, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ionia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

3681 Sayles Road, Ionia, 48846 4 Beds 3 Baths | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,812 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Wow! 2700+ sq ft, 4 Bed, 3 full bath home with 2 Kitchens, 2 Living rooms. Wide open and completely remodeled rustic kitchen and dining area. Dining room has hard wood floor, cathedral ceilings, and new sliders out to large rear deck. Main floor Master suite with brand new carpet. Large living room. Upper level has full bath full kitchen and dining area with 2nd story deck access, another large living room and a bedroom. Home has been used as a 2 Unit and could easily be again. Perfect for investors, expanded families, or the ideal mother-in-law suite if there is such a thing. Home is mechanically sound including new furnace/central air, H2O heater, windows, vinyl siding and new roof all in the past 5-7 years. Gorgeous Country setting with large heated storage shed/outdoor home office and 1+ stall lien-to for all the toys. All this and a ready to go above ground pool, basketball, and volleyball court. All appliances and window treatments included. Easton TWP taxes. Fast Possession.

4255 Stage Road, Ionia, 48846 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Beautiful country setting, on a paved road! This three bedroom, two full bath home sits on 1.5 acres and offers many updates including newer carpet, 52ft deck installed this year, a heated 26x46x12 pole barn with 220 electric, steel roof installed in 2019, and a new paved driveway put in this summer.

465 Rice Street, Ionia, 48846 2 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Are you looking for a starter or retirement home in Ionia? Come and check out this 2 bd , 1 bath ranch house. Laminate floors, needs son minor remodeling. Its ready for its new owners to complete renovations! House is empty and easy to show. Make your appointment today!

215 E Center Street, Belding, 48809 3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,340 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Opportunities abound in this 3 bedroom 2 full bath home in the heart of Belding. Schools, Shopping and the River within easy walking distance. Generous living area, useful kitchen, main floor laundry and main floor master suite along with an additional main floor bedroom and full bath and a large second floor bedroom. Plenty of room for outdoor activities on this spacious city lot. You do not want to miss this one!

