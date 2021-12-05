Homes for sale in Hannibal: New listings

(HANNIBAL, MO) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Hannibal area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Hannibal area:

1611 Park Avenue, Hannibal, 63401 4 Beds 1 Bath | $92,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,262 Square Feet | Built in 1970

This home will completely surprise you with 4 true bedrooms! Many possibilities for different arrangements, this home has had some recent renovations that make it a great home at an affordable price. Hardwood flooring and ceramic tile in the main living and kitchen area, update bathroom, new carpet and fresh paint throughout the rest of the home. Partially finished lower level that walks-out and offers great space for a laundry room. You will love the large yard just at 1/2 acre. Call today!

For open house information, contact Sheri Neisen, Prestige Realty, Inc at 221-817-1

15 Riverpoint Road, Hannibal, 63401 4 Beds 4 Baths | $570,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,900 Square Feet | Built in 1989

NEW PRICE! At 15 Riverpoint Road you’ll discover a truly elegant home with approx 4900 sq ft on 1.67 acres in a quiet neighborhood. Enter the dramatic foyer that opens to the large great room with a wall of windows allowing nature’s beauty to be front and center. Custom built-in shelving with new paint, crown molding, and marble fireplace are just a few of the amenities. The formal dining room is next to the kitchen featuring walnut cabinets, granite counters, large island, pantry, and SS appliances. Refrigerator & dishwasher are newer. New fixtures in kitchen & dining. Fresh paint going up the stairs. Cozy hearth room off the kitchen has a large brick fireplace, ceramic tile flooring and is large enough to combine a office area if desired. Get away from it all in the master retreat w/sitting area. Bath has double sinks, floor to ceiling tile shower and soaking tub. Pretty staircase leads to the 2nd floor w/3 spacious bedrooms and one has its own private bath. Enjoy the private lot!

For open house information, contact Lisa Kairy, Prestige Realty, Inc at 221-817-1

345 S Walnut St, Hull, 62343 1 Bed 1 Bath | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 813 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Bursting with potential is this charming one-bed, one-bath home in Hull, IL. The house has 813 Sq.Ft. and a 16x20 1-car detached garage. Forced air gas furnace and central air. Newer water heater. This cute home would make a cozy nest for first home buyers.

For open house information, contact Jason Duke, PCRE REAL ESTATE & AUCTION, INC at 217-285-5800

1918 Broadway, Hannibal, 63401 3 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,183 Square Feet | Built in 1890

This modest, but spacious home has a 2-car garage! Sliding door from kitchen leads to covered patio. Laundry room is located just off the kitchen. 3 bedrooms (Non-conforming because have to walk through one bedroom to get to another or to access bathroom.) Separate dining room. Windows were replaced in recent years. New water heater in 2021 & NEW ROOF June, 2021! Easy alley access to drive in the garage. Corner lot. Handy location.

For open house information, contact Sue Giroux, Plowman & Assoc., Inc at 573-248-8716