House hunt Blythe: See what’s on the market now

New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Blythe will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you're looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that's being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2133 Riviera Drive Drive, Blythe, 92225 3 Beds 2 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2005

CLOSE TO THE RIVER-LOW HOA FEES ($120 PER YEAR) WHICH PROVIDES ACCESS TO THE BOAT RAMP. Detached garage with room for all your toys. Large yard perfect for entertaining.. Beautiful inside with large open floorplan.

4251 N Intake Boulevard, Blythe, 92225 3 Beds 2 Baths | $3,450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1940

160 ACRE SELF-SUSTAINING HORSE RANCH. This ranch offers a 2200 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath adobe home. The home features large picture windows, arched interior entry ways, large tile flooring and a game room. Out behind the house is a large concrete patio area with beautiful shade trees for relaxing or entertaining. The property is fully fenced and features 3 equestrian barns for a total of 34 stalls. The barns include a breeding area with chutes, office/lab area, 2 tack rooms and wash racks. There are 12 large flood irrigated pastures with shade shelters and automatic waterers. There is approximately 70 acres of planted Alfalfa and 60 acres planted with Bermuda. 80 acres of the farmed area have a completed subdivision with32 - 2+ acre lots ready to sell or continue farming. The ranch comes with water rights and the irrigation ditches are cement. This is a CASH deal, Owner is motivated and willing to entertain reasonable offers! Don't miss out on this property!

