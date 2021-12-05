ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blythe, CA

House hunt Blythe: See what’s on the market now

Blythe Updates
Blythe Updates
 5 days ago

(Blythe, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Blythe will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=087vIc_0dEhkfSI00

2133 Riviera Drive Drive, Blythe, 92225

3 Beds 2 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2005

CLOSE TO THE RIVER-LOW HOA FEES ($120 PER YEAR) WHICH PROVIDES ACCESS TO THE BOAT RAMP. Detached garage with room for all your toys. Large yard perfect for entertaining.. Beautiful inside with large open floorplan.

For open house information, contact Natalie P Cardenas, Osborne Realty at 760-921-2121

Copyright © 2021 California Desert Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDARCA-219069216)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ylDp4_0dEhkfSI00

4251 N Intake Boulevard, Blythe, 92225

3 Beds 2 Baths | $3,450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1940

160 ACRE SELF-SUSTAINING HORSE RANCH. This ranch offers a 2200 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath adobe home. The home features large picture windows, arched interior entry ways, large tile flooring and a game room. Out behind the house is a large concrete patio area with beautiful shade trees for relaxing or entertaining. The property is fully fenced and features 3 equestrian barns for a total of 34 stalls. The barns include a breeding area with chutes, office/lab area, 2 tack rooms and wash racks. There are 12 large flood irrigated pastures with shade shelters and automatic waterers. There is approximately 70 acres of planted Alfalfa and 60 acres planted with Bermuda. 80 acres of the farmed area have a completed subdivision with32 - 2+ acre lots ready to sell or continue farming. The ranch comes with water rights and the irrigation ditches are cement. This is a CASH deal, Owner is motivated and willing to entertain reasonable offers! Don't miss out on this property!

For open house information, contact Donna De Genaro, BHHS CA Properties at 951-303-0307

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-SW21246911)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Blythe, CA
Blythe, CA
Business
NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band topped the charts in the 1960s while the quartet starred in a lighthearted TV show, has died, his manager said Friday. He died at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. Nesmith was 78. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Irrigation#Open House#Bermuda#Osborne Realty#Bhhs Ca Properties
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Blythe Updates

Blythe Updates

Blythe, CA
64
Followers
429
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Blythe Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy