Reno, NV

On the hunt for a home in Reno? These houses are on the market

 5 days ago

(Reno, NV) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Reno. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

8945 Suncreek Trail, Reno, 89523

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,102,995 | Single Family Residence | 2,716 Square Feet | Built in 2021

spa-like primary bath with dual-sink vanity, luxe glass-enclosed shower with seat and drying area, and private water closet. The secondary bedroom features a roomy closets and private full bath. Additional highlights include a desirable guest bedroom off the foyer with closet and private full bath, convenient powder room, centrally located laundry with walk-in linen closet, and additional storage throughout. Photo is rendering only, not actual home or homesite. Taxes are based off land only. This home is estimated to be complete February 2022.

2480 La Jolla Lane, Sparks, 89441

4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,812,500 | Single Family Residence | 5,882 Square Feet | Built in 2005

A large great room, custom kitchen, home office, master bedroom suite, and 2nd bedroom all located on the entry level. One level down includes 2 bedrooms, large recreation room, wet bar, and media room. A large walk out patio for entertaining is just outside the recreation room. The large 1700 square foot 4 car garage can hold up to seven cars, and includes an end bay with oversized door. Outside there are 2 elevated walk out decks to enjoy the views in addition to the wrap around front porch and octagon sitting area. Mature landscaping including lawn and garden areas, which include a massive rose garden. Entry includes 8’ mahogany door, wide plank dark hardwood floors and 12’ ceilings. The great room has 12’ ceilings gorgeous views, and a Harman cast iron pellet stove fireplace. 8’ wood doors provide access to the large, covered deck. Custom kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinets, breakfast bar, walk in pantry and butler’s pantry with built in China cabinet and wine refrigerator. Master suite has 10’ ceilings with private deck, sitting area, coffee bar, & views. Home office has built in granite slab desk, built in cabinets and files, 8’ wood sliding glass door with access to wrap around porch, and wide plank dark wood flooring. Bottom level is accessed through circular easy step staircase with custom wood and wrought iron railing. Recreation/Game room includes access to lower back patio and yard, and wet bar with granite slab bar and keg refrigerator. Adjacent to the game room is a separate media room with climate control cabinet for media components.

16795 Mt Rose Highway, Reno, 89511

0 Bed 0 Bath | $1,295,000 | 2,748 Square Feet | Built in 1979

First time on market in decades! The opportunity to purchase a fully operational ski shop with expansion plans including residence and ability to develop apartments or condos on acreage with valley and mountain views. Zoned Neighborhood Commercial

2468 Tecumseh Way, Sparks, 89436

3 Beds 4 Baths | $467,267 | Townhouse | 2,208 Square Feet | Built in 2022

The standard features include Magnetic Luxury Vinyl Flooring, granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, undermount sinks, shaker style cabinets, and electrical hookup in the garage for an electric car charging station. Community amenities include a sports court, BBQ & Picnic area, dog area, water feature, landscaping, walking/jogging path, Tot Lot, and additional parking. 2021/2022 fiscal tax year taxes listed are for property ONLY without a finished structure due to new construction. Photos are artistic renderings.

Reno, NV
