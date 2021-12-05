ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, WI

On the hunt for a home in Ashland? These houses are on the market

Ashland Daily
Ashland Daily
 5 days ago

(Ashland, WI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Ashland than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mgtft_0dEhfIsy00

916 Chapple Ave, Ashland, 54806

4 Beds 2 Baths | $72,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1937

Large city home located just blocks away from the lake! Home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. There is a full basement with laundry. Side deck over looking the backyard and enclosed front porch. Outside you will find a blacktop driveway leading to the 2 car det garage and an additional 1 car detached garage.

For open house information, contact JENNIFER VOZKA, REMAX INVEST at 715-369-7990

Copyright © 2021 Fannie Mae. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FNMA-C2000KV)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dnVz5_0dEhfIsy00

722 12Th Ave W, Ashland, 54806

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,867 Square Feet | Built in 1500

Well cared for 3 BR, 2 Bath home on corner lot across the street from Beaser Park. 2-car attached garage. 13.5' X 14.5' Bonus room in basement. Newer roof and high efficiency natural gas furnace. Steel siding, composite decking on entry porch, and a fenced in yard for the pets. Near schools and hospital in a quiet neighborhood.

For open house information, contact Michael Furtak, North Star, REALTORS at 715-372-5900

Copyright © 2021 Lake Superior Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DAARMN-6099908)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
Ashland, WI
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Open House
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ashland Daily

Ashland Daily

Ashland, WI
58
Followers
290
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ashland Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy