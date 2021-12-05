On the hunt for a home in Ashland? These houses are on the market
(Ashland, WI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Ashland than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.
These listings are from our classifieds:
Large city home located just blocks away from the lake! Home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. There is a full basement with laundry. Side deck over looking the backyard and enclosed front porch. Outside you will find a blacktop driveway leading to the 2 car det garage and an additional 1 car detached garage.
Well cared for 3 BR, 2 Bath home on corner lot across the street from Beaser Park. 2-car attached garage. 13.5' X 14.5' Bonus room in basement. Newer roof and high efficiency natural gas furnace. Steel siding, composite decking on entry porch, and a fenced in yard for the pets. Near schools and hospital in a quiet neighborhood.
